The City of Wilton Manors Announces Ride Share Discounts for Uber and Lyft Customers

WILTON MANORS, Fla., Nov. 29, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Joining several cities across the U.S., the City of Wilton Manors is now offering discount codes to residents, visitors, and businesses who choose to use Uber or Lyft to travel to Wilton Drive on Friday and Saturday evenings.

"The City of Wilton Manors proudly embraces commuting options to increase mobility choices for our residents and visitors," said Mayor Justin Flippen. "Our hope is that the discounts will further encourage people to rideshare to reduce traffic, parking congestion and carbon emissions."



The price for Uber and Lyft rides, after the promotion codes, are equivalent to the cost of more than three hours of parking. The promotion is meant to ease parking congestion and provide convenience for residents and visitors who find themselves constantly searching for parking spaces during the peak demand hours on Friday and Saturday evenings.

The City's website has a dedicated landing page that will be updated every week through September 2019 with new promo codes for both Uber and Lyft. The $5 discount codes will be valid on Fridays and Saturdays between 5:00 p.m. and 11:00 p.m. and may be redeemed once per person per night. The codes will work from any pickup destination but will only work for those traveling to Wilton Drive. To begin using the promo codes for Uber or Lyft you must first download each respective app from the App Store or Google Play Store.

The Wilton Drive Improvement District plans to provide similar discounts for special events in the coming year, such as the Holiday Lighting Ceremony, Stonewall Parade and Festival and others.



To learn more about the City of Wilton Manors' ride sharing program, visit http://bit.ly/WMRideShare or follow the City's Facebook page.

About the City of Wilton Manors

Wilton Manors was recognized as a Village in 1947 and incorporated as a City in 1953. Today, the City of Wilton Manors offers all the benefits of a big city from shopping, to hip restaurants and bars, a burgeoning arts community and tons of community events, yet still maintains a cozy, community-feeling offering miles of natural waterways perfect for kayaking, paddle boarding and other outdoor activities. Recently named the "Second Gayest City" in the United States, the City of Wilton Manors celebrates a diverse population of approximately 12,000 residents. To learn more about the live, work and play opportunities in Wilton Manors, call (954) 390-2100 or visit www.wiltonmanors.com.

