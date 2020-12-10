The City of Wilton Manors Welcomes New Economic Development Manager, Kimberley Allonce

WILTON MANORS, Fla., Dec. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The City of Wilton Manors is pleased to announce the hiring of Kimberley Allonce to serve as the city's Economic Development Manager. In this role, Kimberley will be the liaison between the city and the business community creating various economic development programs and implementing strategies to promote the city as a desirable destination for potential businesses to relocate.

"We are thrilled Kimberley has joined our team," said City Manager Leigh Ann Henderson. "His expertise in collaborating with residents, businesses, and community stakeholders will help us ramp up our efforts to foster economic growth, promote our commercial districts, and attract new businesses to Wilton Manors."



Kimberley's center of focus will revolve around implementing the city's Economic Development Strategic Plan. He will be responsible for outreach to businesses and stakeholder organizations in the "Island City" to gain a better understanding of their expectations, needs, and concerns. He will also collaborate with other senior staff on redevelopment efforts within the city to promote revitalization, diversification, expansion, and economic development.

Prior to joining the City of Wilton Manors, Kimberley worked for the City of Orlando's Downtown Development Board/Community Redevelopment Agency as an Economic Development Coordinator where he managed various incentive programs and implemented several high-impact projects. From drafting policies to creating many economic development initiatives, his expertise led to successfully partnering with major retailers and developers to the Orlando area which resulted in a significant increase in private investments. Prior to his work with the City of Orlando, he worked with the Georgia Department of Community Affairs as Manager of Community Strategies and Outreach.

Outside of work, Kimberley is an avid volunteer and remains active in community development by serving on the board of Education Haiti – Edikasyon Ayiti. He is also on the Scholarship Review Committee for the National Alliance for the Advancement of Haitian Professionals (NAAHP), volunteers as a Research Methods instructor, and teaches Social Welfare Policy at the Episcopal University in Haiti.

In addition to his Bachelor's Degree in political science, Kimberley also earned a Masters of Public Administration from the University of Georgia. He is currently pursuing a doctoral degree in public affairs from the University of Central Florida. He is a graduate from the Georgia Academy for Economic Development and has a certificate in Policy Management from the University of Seoul in South Korea. He has also completed course work from the International Economic Development Council.

ABOUT THE CITY OF WILTON MANORS

Wilton Manors was laid out in 1925 by Edward John "Ned" Willingham, a land developer from Georgia, as an upscale residential community. It was recognized as a Village in 1947 and incorporated as a City in 1953. Today, the City of Wilton Manors offers all the benefits of a big city from shopping, to hip restaurants and bars, a burgeoning arts community and tons of community events, yet still maintains a cozy, community-feeling offering miles of natural waterways perfect for kayaking, paddle boarding and other outdoor activities. In 2018, Wilton Manors was named the "Second Gayest City" in the United States, celebrating a diverse population of approximately 12,000 residents. To learn more about the live, work and play opportunities in Wilton Manors call (954) 390-2100 or visit www.wiltonmanors.com.

CONTACT: Aimee Adler Cooke (954) 732-0754 (or) [email protected]

SOURCE The City of Wilton Manors

Related Links

http://www.wiltonmanors.com

