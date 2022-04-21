The City of Wilton Manors Will Host its 75th Anniversary Celebration on April 28, 2022 at Hagen Park

WILTON MANORS, Fla. , April 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- In June 1947, the Village of Wilton Manors was incorporated, making this year its 75th Anniversary. To commemorate this milestone anniversary, the City of Wilton Manors will host a complimentary celebration on Thursday, April 28, 2022, from 5 to 7:30 p.m. at Hagen Park (2020 Wilton Drive, Wilton Manors, FL 33305).

"I hope residents, business owners, and neighbors from the surrounding area who have grown fond of our Island City over the years, will all come out to celebrate with us," said Mayor Scott Newton. "In keeping true to our small-town feel, this event will be intimate and really focus on the lesser-known historical components that contributed to the friendly, welcoming, urban village Wilton Manors is today."

Volunteers from the Wilton Manors Historical Society will present a timeline and storytelling experience that explains the City's history. Following the presentations, letters from the City's 50th Anniversary time capsule will be read aloud, and guests will enjoy light refreshments, commemorative items, and more.

The City received generous event support from several local companies such as platinum sponsors Calvin Giordano & Associates (a SAFEbuilt Company), Moss, UNCS, and Westway Towing, Inc., gold sponsors EBS Advisors, Goren Cherof Doody & Ezrol P.A., and silver sponsors Baxter Woodman and Conceptual Communications. "I want to thank all of our event sponsors- your support is going to ensure this celebration goes down in the history books," said Newton.

In the spirit of keeping the festivities going beyond the April 28th event, the City curated a list of 75 ways residents and visitors alike can celebrate and enjoy the Island City. The list is available at https://bit.ly/WM75Ways.

For more information about the event, please contact the City at (954) 390-2103 or visit https://bit.ly/WM75thAnniversary.

ABOUT THE CITY OF WILTON MANORS

Wilton Manors was laid out in 1925 by Edward John "Ned" Willingham, a land developer from Georgia, as an upscale residential community. It was recognized as a village in 1947 and incorporated as a city in 1953. Today, the City of Wilton Manors offers all the benefits of a big city from shopping, to hip restaurants and bars, a burgeoning arts community and tons of community events, yet still maintains a cozy, community-feeling offering miles of natural waterways perfect for kayaking, paddle boarding and other outdoor activities. In 2018, Wilton Manors was named the "Second Gayest City" in the United States, celebrating a diverse population of approximately 12,000 residents. To learn more about the live, work and play opportunities in Wilton Manors call (954) 390-2100 or visit www.wiltonmanors.com.

CONTACT: Aimee Adler (561) 302-6902 (or)

[email protected]

SOURCE City of Wilton Manors