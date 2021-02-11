The Classic Tomato Soup Gets an Upgrade
Feb 11, 2021, 11:16 ET
OPELOUSAS, La., Feb. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- A family favorite cold-weather meal, now with even more flavor! This Cajun Tomato Bisque by iheart Publix is rich, creamy and savory, thanks to Tony Chachere's®, and the perfect complement to that melty grilled cheese sandwich.
CAJUN TOMATO BISQUE
INGREDIENTS
2 Tablespoons Butter
1 Medium Onion, Chopped
2 Tablespoons Flour
1 Can (28 Ounces) Canned Whole Tomatoes, Crushed
2 Cups Chicken Stock
½ Teaspoon Sugar
2 Teaspoons Tony's Original Creole Seasoning
1 Teaspoon Balsamic Vinegar
1 Cup Heavy Cream
PREPARATION
Prep Time: 10 Minutes
Cook Time: 30 Minutes
Serves: 2-4
- Melt the butter in a large stock pot.
- Add the onion and cook until softened and translucent, about 3 minutes.
- Stir in the flour and cook another minute.
- Add the chicken stock, tomatoes, sugar and Tony's Original Creole Seasoning to the pot and bring to a boil.
- Reduce heat and simmer on medium-low heat for 20 minutes.
- Use an immersion blender to purée the soup. (You can also use a blender or run through a food mill, if desired.)
- Stir in the balsamic vinegar and cream, then remove from heat.
- Serve warm with a grilled cheese sandwich, crackers or whatever you desire.
About Tony Chachere's®
Tony Chachere's® Famous Creole Cuisine was founded in 1972 by Tony Chachere, the "Ole Master" of Creole cooking, and continues to be family owned-and-operated in Opelousas, Louisiana. Tony Chachere's® has been a fixture in kitchens across the nation for decades, with a particular presence in the Southeast. While its authentic lines of Creole products are top-notch for all sorts of dishes, its marinades, dinner mixes, salad dressings and seasonings are a must-have for your everyday feasts. You can get more Tony Chachere's® recipes and products by visiting Tony Chachere's Recipe page. For all of the cooking tips and recipe videos you need, visit Tony Chachere's YouTube page.
SOURCE Tony Chachere's