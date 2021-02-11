The Classic Tomato Soup Gets an Upgrade

INGREDIENTS

2 Tablespoons Butter

1 Medium Onion, Chopped

2 Tablespoons Flour

1 Can (28 Ounces) Canned Whole Tomatoes, Crushed

2 Cups Chicken Stock

½ Teaspoon Sugar

2 Teaspoons Tony's Original Creole Seasoning

1 Teaspoon Balsamic Vinegar

1 Cup Heavy Cream

PREPARATION

Prep Time: 10 Minutes

Cook Time: 30 Minutes

Serves: 2-4

Melt the butter in a large stock pot. Add the onion and cook until softened and translucent, about 3 minutes. Stir in the flour and cook another minute. Add the chicken stock, tomatoes, sugar and Tony's Original Creole Seasoning to the pot and bring to a boil. Reduce heat and simmer on medium-low heat for 20 minutes. Use an immersion blender to purée the soup. (You can also use a blender or run through a food mill, if desired.) Stir in the balsamic vinegar and cream, then remove from heat. Serve warm with a grilled cheese sandwich, crackers or whatever you desire.

