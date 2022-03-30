The Claudine Arthurs Agency Announces - The Top Motivational Speakers To Follow in 2022

The Claudine Arthurs Agency, a New York City-based publicity and marketing agency, today announced a diverse group of speakers as The Top Motivational Speakers to Follow in 2022.

"Motivational speakers provide a new perspective on the way we see life and how to deal with it," said CEO Claudine Arthurs. "They are needed in times of change and in times of uncertainty, for they remind us that we can still heal and find joy even in the hardest of times. We have found that these motivational speakers excel at helping to set new goals, improving morale and, motivating a team."

A four-time TEDx Speaker, Kristen Donnelly (MSW, M.Div, PhD) is an international empathy educator and researcher. She brings two decades of experience in helping people understand the beauty in difference and the power in inclusivity. She is one of The Good Doctors of Abbey Research, COO of their parent company, and an unapologetic nerd for stories of change. Follow at: @abbeyresearch

Dr. Susan Nicholas is a four-time author, international speaker, TEDx presenter, and host of the Be Conscious Podcast. Dr. Nicholas has a passion for elevating perspectives, finding the root of what motivates us and breaking cycles of generational poverty. Her diverse work has a common thread to awaken humanity to consciousness. Follow at: @conscious.susan

Antuan Magic Raimone is an author, TEDx Speaker, #SoldierOfLove, and actor with more than 20 years of musical theater, including his current role with the five U.S. companies of "Hamilton." He is a sexual violence survivor and serves on the Advisory Council for the Office of Victims Services of New York and has served as a panelist for the Men's Sexual Assault Summit. He has delivered several Keynote addresses including at the United States Merchant Marine Academy. As a #SoldierOfLove, he is a champion of light, love and joy for others. Follow at: @antuanmagicraimone

Andrew Bennett is a speaker, consultant, coach, university professor, magician, and two-time TEDx presenter specializing in leadership, organizational culture, and personal development. Andrew began his career as former U.S. presidential candidate H. Ross Perot's personal assistant at Electronic Data Systems (EDS). Andrew's experience has proven that the human mind and heart are sources of incredible power. He teaches managers and leaders how to create workplace cultures that revitalizes the human spirit. Follow on: https://www.linkedin.com/in/andrew-bennett-250377

Sonja Pemberton is a captivating speaker, transformational catalyst, and inclusion strategist. Her relaxed and engaging presentation style resonates with audiences prompting inspiring and empowering engagements. With a career spanning more than 25 years, she has been privileged to share her expertise in leadership development, culture, inclusion, performance improvement and her movement "Dispelling the Myth of the Other," to diverse audiences across the world. Sonja holds a master's in organizational development and management. Follow at: @sonjapemberton

Nick Prefontaine is a speaker, Founder and CEO of Common Goal, a company whose mission is to provide people with the support and tools to achieve their limitless potential. He's also an Amazon Best Selling author of "The New Rules of Real Estate" and he also co-hosts the "Not Just a Transaction" podcast which explores the many creative options available for buying or selling a home. Nick has been featured in Brainz Magazine and on The Big Talk Podcast. Follow on: https://www.linkedin.com/in/nickprefontaine

Dr. Wayne Pernell known as The Exponential Success Coach, is a two-time TEDx Speaker, Amazon #1 International Best-Selling Author, blogger, and podcast host. He holds a Doctorate in Clinical Psychology and has over three decades of experience in helping accomplished leaders optimize their mind state and up level their excellence. Dr. Pernell is the founder and president of DynamicLeader®, Inc. He is a member of the Forbes Business Council, has been featured in the Television series SpeakUp, and is regularly seen in top publications. Follow on: https://linktr.ee/WaynePernell

Amelia Randolph Campbell, CEO and Founder of ARC, Inc. is a certified Speaker with The Big Talk Academy and alum of the Speaker Salon in NYC. She spent over a decade performing as a stage and screen Actor, based in New York, followed by years in Leadership and Sales Coaching, and has taken her two unique careers to create a platform which elevates the personal development experience for leaders, positive disruptors, influencers, and communicators. Follow at: @ameliarandolphcampbell

Dr. Sonia Chopra knows a thing or two about this, you don't become the first female endodontist in Charlotte, NC, a TEDx speaker, and Forbes contributor without a serious growth mindset and a strong dose of hustle. Now, on top of running her thriving practice, Sonia provides groundbreaking digital education and community support to general dentists and endodontists who want to uplevel their technical skills, patient experience, and overall business models. Follow at: @soniachopradds

As a Relationship Alchemist, two-time TEDx Speaker, and host of the Relationship Alchemy podcast, Marie-Elizabeth Mali shows visionary women and couples how to cultivate deeper love and connection in their relationships. Drawing on her Master's degree in Chinese Medicine and over 20 years of client work, she teaches people how to show up as authentic leaders in their relationships and work instead of twisting themselves to fit in. Marie-Elizabeth's work has been featured in Thrive Global, SWAAY, and Forbes. She is also a published poet and an underwater photographer who has a thing for sharks. Follow at: @relationshipalchemymem

