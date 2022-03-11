The Claudine Arthurs Agency Announces the Release of Tips on Public Speaking - Ebook

NEW YORK, March 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Claudine Arthurs Agency is pleased to announce the release of Tips on Public Speaking, an eBook containing advice from top public speaking coaches on how to become a more effective speaker. "Public speaking is something a lot of people fear, but it's also one of the most valuable and life enriching skills that someone can develop" says publisher, Arthurs.

Anyone, with the right techniques, as outlined in the eBook, and practice, can become a better speaker and even enjoy the experience. The team at the Claudine Arthurs agency is so enthusiastic about sharing these key elements of public speaking as detailed by some of the most renowned coaches that the eBook is available for free download here and on the agency's website.

Working with a public speaking coach can be a valuable resource for anyone who wants to improve their public speaking skills. The public speaking coaches appearing in the ebook offer the following tips and more; David Fisher suggests "Tell yourself you're not scared but excited! Our physiological responses to these two feelings are very similar. Trick your brain by thinking of reasons you are excited to be speaking, not afraid of speaking. This will focus your energy and mitigate the primal response to flee."

Jose Ucar advises "Know your audience: before you begin to craft your message, learn as much about your listeners as you can. This will help you to determine your choice of words, level of information, organization patterns and motivational statement." Coach Annelise McCarthy has this advice " Boogie: a few minutes before you present, stand up, put on your favorite song and MOVE. Dancing releases dopamine, endorphins and serotonin, helping to boost your mood, calm nerves and generate authentic energy for your presentation!"

Elliot Kay suggests "Structure creates freedom: regardless of what is going on in your business, it comes down to 3 key areas: structure, impact and language. World class speakers have a proven structure that leads the audience to feel elevated, empowered and to take action, find your structure for mass impact." Coach Meridith Grundei advises "If you want to be a more confident speaker, then you need to find ways to use your voice and get comfortably uncomfortable on a regular basis. Here are a few ways where you can do this: start a podcast, post videos to social media, hop into an improv class, speak on an audio app! You've got this!" And coach Sonia Maslovskaya has this tip: "Your talk is always a dialogue, never a monologue – whether it's an audience of 3 or 3,000. Find ways to engage them – ask the audience to do something, use pre-event surveys and polls during your talk, ask them questions throughout. Really listen, read the reactions, and adjust accordingly just like you would in a conversation.

