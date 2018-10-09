The Closing Exchange Reaffirms ALTA Best Practices Compliance

HUNTINGTON BEACH, Calif., Dec. 12, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- The Closing Exchange announced today the successful completion of its American Land Title Association (ALTA) Best Practices Review by PYA, P.C., a certified public accounting and professional services firm. This accomplishment demonstrates The Closing Exchange's continued dedication to compliance by exceeding the standards set forth by the industry.

"We are excited to complete our ALTA Best Practices Review," said Alan Frelix, CEO of The Closing Exchange. "As a signing services and technology provider for the industry, it is mission critical that we not only maintain compliance with ALTA Best Practices, but also exceed these standards in our everyday workflow and operations. We strive to offer the best possible experience to our clients, while ensuring that our processes follow the rigorous compliance standards of the mortgage industry."

Continued compliance with ALTA Best Practices solidifies The Closing Exchange as an organization that provides superior notary services. This review demonstrates to lenders and title agents that their interests will be appropriately handled and their clients' privacy protected.

About PYA

For 35 years, PYA, a national professional services firm providing management consulting and accounting, has helped its clients navigate and derive value amid complex challenges. In addition to serving the healthcare and financial institutions industries, PYA serves the title industry with a comprehensive list of offerings, including: ALTA Best Practices implementation and assessment; strategic planning; mergers and acquisitions; tax compliance; and regulatory compliance.

PYA's steadfast commitment to an unwavering client-centric culture has served the firm's clients well. PYA is ranked by INSIDE Public Accounting as a member of its "Top 100" Largest Accounting Firms. PYA's five affiliated companies offer clients world-class data analytics, professional real estate development and advisory resources, comprehensive claims audits for self-insured Fortune 500 companies, wealth management and retirement plan administration, and business transitions consulting.

PYA assists clients in all 50 states from offices in Atlanta, Kansas City, Knoxville, Nashville, and Tampa. For more information, please visit http://www.pyabestpractices.com.

About The Closing Exchange

The Closing Exchange offers dynamic vendor management and signing services to the mortgage, reverse mortgage, auto lending and structured settlement industries provided by a trained and trusted network of notaries and attorneys. Built from a passion to improve the signing experience by a seasoned management team that understands every facet of the financial services industry – The Closing Exchange is the next generation of signing and business services.

The Closing Exchange launched its dynamic patent-pending signing services platform, CXChoiceSM, which provides the title and mortgage industry a flexible, highly-integrated system to transform the customer experience. CXChoice provides multiple closing options, including mobile notary, eSignings, Remote Online Notarizations (RON) and hybrid closings – so clients can tailor their closing services to their customers' needs. Integrated with most Title Production Software, CXChoice offers seamless order management, communication and security.

The Closing Exchange has unmatched quality and coverage – investing in screening, training, and testing of all signing agent partners to ensure familiarity and experience with industry- and customer-specific requirements. The company also has a heightened focus on security and compliance – as the first signing services provider to receive the American Land Title Association (ALTA) Best Practices Certification for signing services. For more information, visit www.TheClosingExchange.com, or follow The Closing Exchange on Twitter® @ClosingExchange.

