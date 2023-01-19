The Cloud Awards and SaaS Awards Celebrate 2022's Achievements

NEW YORK, Jan. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Cloud Awards and SaaS Awards 2022 programs concluded with hundreds of innovators worldwide seeking recognition across the two platforms.

The Cloud Awards, now in its eleventh year, and The SaaS Awards, now in its seventh year, will be joined by a new security innovation program, the Cloud Security Awards, this February.

The Security Awards

Head of Operations James Williams said: "It's been an exceptional year for the Cloud Awards and the SaaS Awards programs, and we look to offer even more opportunities in 2023 for recognition in that ever-important area of cloud technologies: security.

"Cloud technologies have evolved over the last decade, so we're excited to continue discovering organizations with cutting-edge solutions, innovating and delivering value to their customers."

Head of Technical, Annabelle Whittall, said: "Last year's entrants have demonstrated a tremendous commitment to innovation. These breakthroughs enable disruptive business processes and efficiencies in the SaaS and cloud computing industries.

"As we are currently putting together the list of finalists for the Cloud Awards, 'Best Cloud Infrastructure' saw a 33% increase in comparison to last year's submissions, 'Best Hybrid Cloud Solution' impressed us with a 40% increase, and finally, we were thrilled to see a 70% increase in the 'Best Cloud Migration' category.

"As for the business software 'Oscars,' this year's SaaS Awards saw a 29% increase in submissions for the 'Best SaaS Product for Sales and Marketing' category, small businesses impressed us with a 23% increase in the 'Best SaaS Product for Small Business' category, and an incredible 52% increase in the security categories.

"Ultimately, we were pleased to see many submissions in the newly added categories for 2022, such as 'Best SaaS Product with 1,000+ Licensed Users,' 'Highest Customer Satisfaction with a SaaS Product,' and 'Best SaaS Product for IT Management.'"

Cloud Awards 2022-2023 finalists will be announced on 24 January, 2023, with ultimate winners announced on 14 February.

Prospective participants are encouraged to submit their applications to the security awards program ahead of the deadline: February 17, 2023. For more information, please visit the Cloud Security Awards website: https://www.cloud-awards.com/cloud-security-awards/.

Contact Details

For the Cloud Awards

James Williams – head of operations

[email protected]

(212) 574-8117

Notes for editors

About the Cloud Awards

The Cloud Awards is an international program which has been recognizing and honoring industry leaders, innovators and organizational transformation in cloud computing since 2011. The awards are open to large, small, established and start-up organizations from across the entire globe, with an aim to find and celebrate the pioneers who will shape the future of the Cloud. Categories include the Software as a Service award, Most Promising Start-Up, and "Best in Mobile" Cloud Solution.

Winners are selected by a judging panel of international industry experts. For more information about the Cloud Awards and SaaS Awards, please visit https://www.cloud-awards.com/.

About the SaaS Awards

The SaaS Awards is a sister program to the Cloud Awards, which was founded in 2011. The SaaS Awards focuses on recognizing excellence and innovation in software solutions. Categories range from Best Enterprise-Level SaaS to Best UX or UI Design in a SaaS Product.

About the Cloud Security Awards

The Cloud Security Awards is a sister program to the SaaS Awards and the Cloud Awards. The Cloud Security Awards celebrates innovation in the cybersecurity industry. The program includes a wide range of categories, including 'Best Web Security Solution,' 'Cloud Security Innovator of the Year,' and 'Best Security Solution for Finance or Banking.' For more information about the Cloud Security Awards, please visit: https://www.cloud-awards.com/cloud-security-awards/.

SOURCE The Cloud Awards