The Cloud Gaming Market is expected to grow by USD2.75 bn during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of 29% during the forecast period

Global Cloud Gaming Market 2020-2024

The analyst has been monitoring the global cloud gaming market and it is poised to grow by USD2.75 bn during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of 29% during the forecast period. Our reports on cloud gaming market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by cost savings and quick onboarding. In addition, technological advances is anticipated to boost the growth of the cloud gaming market as well.



Market Segmentation

The global cloud gaming market is segmented as below:

Platform

• Gaming consoles

• Computing devices

• Smart TVs

• Mobile devices



Type

• Video streaming

• File streaming



Geographic segmentation

• North America

• APAC

• Europe

• South America

• MEA



Key Trends for cloud gaming market growth

This study identifies technological advances as the prime reasons driving the cloud gaming market growth during the next few years.

Prominent vendors in cloud gaming market

We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the cloud gaming market, including some of the vendors such as Alphabet Inc., Apple Inc., International Business Machines Corp., LiquidSky Software Inc., Microsoft Corp., NVIDIA Corp., PLAYGIGA SL, Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Sony Corp. and Ubitus Inc.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



