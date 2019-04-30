"The Cloud-Native Future is Here, Embrace It," Says Magenic CTO

MINNEAPOLIS, April 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- For enterprise application development teams, "there's the old way of doing things and there's the cloud-native way," according to Rockford Lhotka, chief technology officer at business technology consulting firm Magenic. In his latest technical paper, titled "Cloud Native: Your guide to making your process, people and technology more agile, scalable and reliable," Lhotka outlines five primary benefits of adopting a cloud-native architecture:

Agility from both technical and business perspectives

IT that is more responsive to business needs

Elastic scaling

Resiliency and reliability of software

Global reach

"It's important to understand that you can't achieve these benefits just through technology," Lhotka said. "You have to recognize the importance of adjusting your processes and managing your people, too."

To truly maximize the benefits a cloud-native architecture can bring to your organization, it's important to commit to an Agile mindset, Lhotka writes. This allows your teams to break apart large and complex applications into smaller components, so each can be designed, built, deployed and operated in isolation. Among all of the technology and process changes, don't lose sight of the people who make it all possible. Making the cloud-native shift requires careful consideration of team composition, culture and skills – not just technical skills, but communication and social skills, as well.

Magenic helps large organizations develop digital strategies and migrate or build applications to take advantage of the cloud's flexibility and scalability – with their proprietary Fast Forward Process that's designed to get clients' digital products to market faster.

"Success in a cloud-native environment requires the right process, people and technologies," Lhotka said. "Your payoff comes in the form of systems that are manageable, maintainable, scalable, fault-tolerant and provide global reach. The cloud-native future is here. Embrace it."

About Rockford Lhotka

Rockford Lhotka is CTO at Magenic and is the creator of the open source CSLA .NET development framework. He is the author of numerous books and regularly speaks at major conferences around the world. Rockford is a member of the Microsoft Regional Director and MVP programs. To learn more visit www.lhotka.net.

About Magenic

Based in Minneapolis, Magenic is the digital technology consulting company built for speed. Magenic has the right strategies, the right process, and the right people to get their clients' digital products to market faster. To learn more about Magenic, visit magenic.com.

SOURCE Magenic

Related Links

https://magenic.com

