NEW YORK, Dec. 20, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- About this market



The increasing use of advanced technologies to drive growth in the market. Several enterprises across the globe are adopting advanced technologies such as AI, Blockchain, IoT, AR, VR, and augmented reality (AR) to become customer friendly. Hence, the volume of data which are stored in the cloud is increasing which is driving the demand for cloud services brokerage. Technavio's analysts have predicted that the cloud services brokerage market will register a CAGR of more than 17% by 2022.



Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05658107



Market Overview

Access to expertise

Cloud as a concept and technology is relatively new in the industry, and all enterprises are not aware of the benefits of the technology. However, recently many enterprises have adopted the technology which has increased the demand for expertise like cloud service brokers.

Concerns about data privacy

Advances in technology have made the data stored in the cloud vulnerable to cyber threats. Hackers can gain access to cloud-based data storage systems as the infrastructure is based upon architecture and shared resources.

For the detailed list of factors that will drive and challenge the growth of the cloud services brokerage market during the 2018-2022, view our report.



Competitive Landscape

The market appears to be fragmented and with the presence of several companies including Accenture and ActivePlatform the competitive environment is quite intense. Factors such as the demand for expertise like cloud service brokers and the increasing use of advanced technologies, will provide considerable growth opportunities to cloud services brokerage manufactures. Accenture, ActivePlatform, Capgemini, Cognizant, and IBM are some of the major companies covered in this report.



Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05658107



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Contact Clare: clare@reportlinker.com

US: (339)-368-6001

Intl: +1 339-368-6001

SOURCE Reportlinker

Related Links

http://www.reportlinker.com

