About this market

Technological advances in ash handling to drive market growth. Coal ash, also known as coal combustion residuals, is produced mainly by the combustion of coal in coal-fired power plants. Governments across the world are implementing various measures to control pollution. Efficient ash-handling systems are being developed to comply with such regulations. For instance, MAGALDI offers MAGALDI Ash Recycling (MAR), which is an improvement over the MAGALDI ash cooler (MAC) system for dry extraction, cooling, and handling of bottom ash from solid fuel-fired boilers. This innovative process is used to recycle both dry bottom ash and economizer (ECO) ash in the combustion chamber and converts them into fly ash. Technavio's analysts have predicted that the coal-fired power generation market will register a CAGR of over 1% by 2023.



Market Overview

Rising urbanization

With the growth in the urban population, the need for basic facilities such as commercial and residential infrastructures is increasing. Urbanization directly boosts activities in industries such as construction and automotive, thus increasing the demand for power. The increase in urbanization is expected to drive the demand for electricity, thus propelling the growth of the global coal-fired power generation market during the forecast period.

Competition from other energy sources

Coal faces competition from other sources of energy such as renewables, oil, gas, and nuclear energy. According to the lEA. in 2017, renewables and natural gas contributed 25% and 23% to the total electricity generation, respectively. Renewables gained high popularity. This has affected the growth of the market.

Competitive Landscape

The market appears to be fragmented and with the presence of several companies including Southern Company and Uniper the competitive environment is quite intense. Factors such as the rising urbanization and the technological advances in ash handling, will provide considerable growth opportunities to coal-fired power generation manufactures. China Huadian, CHINA SHENHUA, NTPC, Southern Company, and Uniper are some of the major companies covered in this report.



