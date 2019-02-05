NEW YORK, Feb. 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The coalescing agents market is projected to register a CAGR of 4.9% between 2018 and 2023.



The coalescing agents market size is projected to grow from USD 1.0 billion in 2018 to USD 1.3 billion by 2023, at a CAGR of 4.9%. Coalescing agents are typically solvents which help optimize the film formation process of polymer emulsion. Coalescing agents are used as an additive to reduce the minimum film formation temperature, resulting in optimized film coherence and improve film properties such as scrub resistance, abrasion resistance, mechanical properties, and appearance. Increasing demand from emerging economies, increasing demand for environmentally-friendly coalescent agents, and growing demand for high-performance coatings are creating growth opportunities for the market players. However, stringent environmental regulations and high cost of coalescing agents act as a restraint to the growth of the market.



Hydrophilic coalescing agent segment is estimated to be the faster-growing type in the overall market during the forecast period.

The hydrophilic coalescing agent segment is expected to witness a higher growth rate in the overall coalescing agents market during the forecast period.Hydrophilic coalescing agent can be categorized into water-soluble and partially water soluble.



Hydrophilic is the commonly used coalescing agent, owing to their high efficiency, controlled water evaporation, and medium to low water solubility.However, low water soluble hydrophilic coalescing agents are generally preferred as it offers excellent conditions to concentrate at the boundary region of the polymeric particle in the dispersed stage due to their balanced hydrophobic/hydrophilic nature.



It also reduces the effecting early water resistance.



Paints & coatings segment is estimated to be the fastest-growing application of coalescing agent.

The paints & coatings segment is the major consumer of coalescing agent and is estimated to witness the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The growing demand for high-performance coatings as well as premium paints from end-use industries such as automotive & transportation and construction drives the market for coalescing agents in the paints & coatings application segment.



The APAC coalescing agents market is projected to witness the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

The APAC coalescing agents market is projected to register the highest CAGR between 2018 and 2023.Growth in end-use industries such as construction and automotive, as well as increasing disposable income, is majorly driving the demand for coalescing agent in this region.



In APAC, countries such as China and India are the largest consumers of coalescing agent due to their increasing manufacturing output and rapid urbanization.China is estimated to be the key market in the region, whereas, the market in India is estimated to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.



The demand for coalescing agent in India is driven by the rapidly growing end-use industries, low manufacturing costs, large population, and changing lifestyle.



Breakdown of the profiles of primary interviewees:

• By Company Type – Tier 1 - 45%, Tier 2 - 22%, and Tier 3 - 33%

• By Designation – C Level - 50%, Director Level - 25%, and Others - 25%

• By Region – Asia Pacific - 50%, North America - 10%, Europe - 20%, Middle East & Africa - 10%, and South America - 10%



Some of the key companies profiled in this report are Eastman Chemical Company (US), DowDuPont (US), BASF SE (Germany), Synthomer Plc (UK), and Evonik Industries AG (Germany), among others.



Research Coverage:

The report covers the coalescing agents market and the use of these materials in different applications across different regions.It estimates the size of the coalescing agents market for 2018 and forecasts the growth potential of the market across different segments.



The report also includes an in-depth competitive analysis of the key market players, along with their profiles and key growth strategies adopted by them.



Key benefits of buying the report

This research report focuses on various levels of analysis, which include industry analysis (industry trends) and company profiles. These insights present views on the competitive landscape, emerging and high-growth segments of the coalescing agents market, high-growth regions, and drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges in the coalescing agents market.



The report provides insights on the following pointers:

• Market Penetration: Comprehensive information on coalescing agents offered by the top players operating in the market

• Product Development/Innovation: Detailed insights on upcoming technologies, R&D activities, and new product launches in the coalescing agents market

• Market Development: Comprehensive information about lucrative and emerging markets; analyzes markets for coalescing agents in different regions

• Market Diversification: Exhaustive information about new products, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments in the coalescing agents market

• Competitive Assessment: In-depth assessment of strategies, and products, of the leading players in the coalescing agents market



