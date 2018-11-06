NEW YORK, Nov. 6, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- In terms of value, the coated fabrics market is projected to register a CAGR of 4.0% between 2018 and 2023



Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p04284036





The coated fabrics market is projected to grow from USD 23.93 billion in 2018 to USD 29.14 billion by 2023, at a CAGR of 4.0%. The rising safety measures in the transportation application and the stringent regulatory requirements for workers' safety are expected to drive the coated fabrics market. However, the availability of substitutes and environmental concerns are hampering the growth of this market.



Based on product, the polymer-coated fabric segment led the market in 2017, in terms of volume

The polymer-coated fabrics market accounted for the largest share, in terms of both value and volume, in 2017.High demand for these fabrics in applications such as transportation, protective clothing, architecture, and others is driving the demand for polymer-coated fabrics.



Low cost, high life cycle, and properties such as water resistance, dirt resistance, chemical resistance, and oil resistance, among others are driving the market for polymer-coated fabrics.



The transportation application to be the largest segment of the coated fabrics market, in terms of value, in 2017

The coated fabrics market in the transportation application accounted for the largest share in 2017.The rising safety standards and increasing demand from automobile, aircraft, and railways are majorly driving the coated fabrics market in the transportation application.



Coated fabrics are appropriate for a wide range of automotive applications such as interior, exterior, airbags, seatbelt, and covers. However, coated fabrics are majorly consumed in automotive seats and airbags, which is expected to drive the coated fabrics market in the transportation application during the forecast period.



The APAC coated fabrics market is projected to register the highest CAGR, in terms of value, during the forecast period

The APAC coated fabrics market is projected to register the highest CAGR, in terms of value, between 2018 and 2023.Growing industrialization that is backed by infrastructure development has offered enormous growth opportunities for the coated fabrics market in APAC.



The high economic growth rate and heavy investments in industries such as oil & gas, automotive, infrastructure, chemical, and steel & military also drive the coated fabrics market in the region. The growing automotive production and stringent regulations by the International Labor Organization (ILO) on safety measures have led to an upward trend in the region's coated fabrics demand.



Breakdown of profiles of primary participants for the report:

• By Company Type: Tier 1–45%, Tier 2–22%, and Tier 3–33%

• By Designation: C Level Executives– 50%, Director Level – 10%, and Others – 40%

• By Region: Europe – 33%, North America – 25%, APAC– 17%, Middle East & Africa – 17%, and South America– 8%



Some of the key companies profiled in this report are Continental AG (Germany), Spradling International Inc. (US), Seaman Corporation (US), Saint-Gobain SA (France), Trelleborg AB (Sweden), Sioen Industries NV (Belgium), Serge Ferrari Group (France), Low & Bonar Plc (UK), and OMNOVO Solutions Inc. (US).



Research Coverage

The coated fabrics market has been segmented based on product, application, and region.Based on product, the market has been segmented into polymer-coated fabric (vinyl, PU, PE), rubber-coated fabric, and fabric-backed wall coverings.



Based on application, the coated fabric market has been segmented into transportation, protective clothing, industrial, roofing, canopies & awnings, furniture & seating, and others. The market has also been studied for APAC, Europe, North America, Middle East & Africa, and South America.



Key Benefits of Buying the Report



This report covers the following studies:

• Market segmentation based on product, application, and region

• Market dynamics including drivers, restraints, and opportunities that impact the growth of the coated fabrics market

• Porter's Five Forces analysis for the coated fabrics market

• Profiles of the key players operating in the coated fabrics market



Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p04284036



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Contact Clare: clare@reportlinker.com

US: (339)-368-6001

Intl: +1 339-368-6001

SOURCE Reportlinker

Related Links

http://www.reportlinker.com

