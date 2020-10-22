The Cobblers--The Pioneering 'Fash-Tech' Brand That Is Reshaping the Shoe Repair Industry, Redirecting Fashion Trends, and Pursuing Its Own, Glorious Vision of 'Sneaker Rescue & Leather Works'

MIAMI, Oct. 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Cobblers is a group of hand-picked, master artisans who provide expert cleaning, repair, restoration and customization services for premium sneakers and high-quality leather goods, including women's and men's shoes, handbags, and select leather garments. The Cobblers provide superior service from second- and third-generation artisans with thoughtfully selected cleaning products, repair materials and accessories that are unquestionably the finest and most coveted on the market.

The concept of "The Cobblers" was born in November of 2019, when Warren Barthes - a serial entrepreneur decided to start buying and reselling used shoes. Through research, Mr. Barthes uncovered that out of 60,000 shoe repair stores nationwide, only about 4,000 remained, but that of those who remain, most can barely keep up with the growing demand.

Warren also learned that 80% of the complaint's customers had were "no technology, no visibility and no customer experience". Lucky for The Cobblers, their conceptual vision to 'digitize' an otherwise dusty and dated shoe repair industry is already placating the matter, to say the least; find a never-more-thorough, or convenient, or fashionable e-commerce platform for "shoe-repair" at TheCobblers.com. The Cobblers is bridging the gap for the new generation, totally reinventing the world of shoe repair.

One might say The Cobblers have some big shoes to fill, but they are well positioned to satisfy the demand. The up-start recently acquired savvy, sneaker detail crew (previously known as Raleigh Restorations) for sneaker maintenance services, colorway upgrades, and customization offerings. The Cobblers also tactfully acquired "Shoe Repair & Beyond" a family shoe repair business with 35+ years of experience and a discerning, loyal clientele out of Boca Raton, FL.

"You can trust us with those pricey AJ1s, your designer Birkin bag, or your precious Christian Louboutin red-bottoms. You name it, we've got you covered," says Warren.

According to The Cobblers, 'there is no such thing as irreparable harm.' Not only will they fix most any type of shoe, they'll leave your favorite pair looking like-new. The Cobblers begs the question: Why buy new (at a premium) when you can save your signature shoes, your money, and the planet?

The Cobblers is a fash-tech brand and experience like no other. Utilizing always-on technology to effectively communicate with their customers, The Cobblers also created their exclusive "E-Cobblers" concierge service. It's a complimentary client service that allows for video calling, virtual consultations and tours with your "E-Cobbler" who provides white glove service and step-by-step communication throughout the process.

The showroom HQ and concept store are located at 6300 NE 4th Ave Miami, FL 33138.

For a full list of services and locations visit www.thecobblers.com.

