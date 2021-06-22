The Coconut Coalition of the Americas Is Lighting Up Lives for National Coconut Day

SPRING, Texas, June 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- In honor of National Coconut Day (June 26), the Coconut Coalition of the Americas (CCA) has launched its Lighting Up Lives initiative to raise funds to install solar panel lighting for coconut farmers. CCA, the non-profit organization serving as the united voice for the coconut industry, has partnered with Primex Isle de Coco Foundation to identify the farmers and install the solar lighting. Farmer families who have young children are eligible for this program, and the solar lighting will provide power for three light sources in the home.

"Coconut farmers are essential to the coconut industry," said CCA Executive Director Len Monheit. "Lighting Up Lives allows us to have a direct impact on these essential workers' quality of life. The solar lighting will allow the farmers' children to do their homework at night, for families to read together and do other activities that require light." Many coconut farmers do not have electricity. CCA's Lighting Up Lives initiative will install solar panels to provide light to these homes.

"Coconut farmers are essential to the coconut industry," said CCA Executive Director Len Monheit. "Lighting Up Lives allows us to have a direct impact on these essential workers' quality of life. The solar lighting will allow the farmers' children to do their homework at night, for families to read together and do other activities that require light."

This program will benefit coconut farmers globally and the solar panel installation will take place from July to September.

CCA's core workplan is focused on growing the category, correcting coconut's allergen classification as a tree nut, changing the saturated fats narrative, supporting & enhancing sustainability practices, promoting quality standards, and defending the category against attacks.

Learn more about the Coconut Coalition of the Americas and how to contribute to the Lighting Up Lives initiative at CoconutCoalition.org.

About the Coconut Coalition of the Americas

The Coconut Coalition of the Americas (CCA) was founded in 2017 when coconut industry stakeholders realized that one unified voice was needed for the North American coconut trade. Industry members came together to steward the category and promote the facts about coconut oil and coconut products. CCA established National Coconut Day in 2019, which annually celebrates all things coconut and strives to increase awareness of coconut benefits.

About National Coconut Day

In 2019, the Coconut Coalition of the Americas founded National Coconut Day to celebrate the mighty coconut and increase awareness of its benefits. It's more than just a baking staple. On June 24, 2019, the Registrar at National Day Calendar proclaimed National Coconut Day to be observed on June 26th annually.

Media Contact:

Traci Kantowski

+1 (832) 843-7287

[email protected]

SOURCE Coconut Coalition of the Americas