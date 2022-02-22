The Code Collection: 16 New Digital Art Pieces Added to Charitable NFT Collection

The 16 new digital art pieces represent the 'Huroof e Muqatta'ah' – The Disconnected Letters in the Holy Quran. According to Jaffrey, the series was "inspired by the enigma of these letter combinations as a hidden code which continues to elude us."

The series was "inspired by the enigma of these letter combinations as a hidden code which continues to elude us."

The Code Collection will be released in four installments, with four new NFTs being released in each installment. The first installment (a.k.a. "drop") recently went live and all four NFTs are now listed for sale.

As an additional perk, verified owners of each NFT will receive an option to purchase a metal print of their NFT. Instructions for taking advantage of this perk is in the locked content in each NFT, which only the owner can see.

The Giving is Beautiful initiative was launched in December as the first charitable NFT digital Islamic art collection benefiting international humanitarian aid. Art enthusiasts and collectors can view and purchase the art on popular NFT marketplace OpenSea at opensea.io/collection/giving-is-beautiful or on givingisbeautiful.org.

Baitulmaal is an international humanitarian nonprofit that provides life-saving, life-sustaining and life-enriching aid to people in need around the world. With headquarters in Dallas, Texas, the charity has offices and representatives in: Los Angeles, California; Chicago, Illinois; Detroit, Michigan; Nairobi, Kenya; Mogadishu, Somalia; Amman and Al Ramtha, Jordan; and Karachi, Pakistan.

Media Contact: John M. Janney, APR

[email protected]

SOURCE Baitulmaal, Inc.