The Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf® Brand Returns To New York

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Coffee and tea enthusiasts and loyal guests of The Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf ® brand, one of the world's leading roasters and retailers of specialty coffee and tea, today celebrates its return to the New York metropolitan area. The first of many planned openings, The Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf® store opens today in Brooklyn's Fort Greene neighborhood at 5 Greene Ave., through its New York based franchisee, Hudson River Coffee & Tea, a venture of outstanding operators, developers and real estate experts.

"New Yorkers have something to be excited about today," said Mark Feit, Director of Development for Hudson River Coffee & Tea. "The Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf® brand has been serving innovative and beloved beverages for nearly 60 years, and we are thrilled that now New Yorkers can enjoy them as well."

Franchise partner Hudson River Coffee & Tea will develop The Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf® stores across the NY-Metro area with a second Brooklyn location scheduled to open by end of year. All stores will offer signature beverages and an incredible array of freshly prepared pastries and foods certified STAR-D Kosher Dairy by internationally recognized STAR-K Kosher certification. The Greene Avenue location was designed locally featuring a uniquely Brooklyn vibe and boasts a private outdoor lounge and dining space where loyal guests can enjoy their The Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf® experience. The Brooklyn location will open with limited contact health and safety protocols, allowing guests to order ahead through The Coffee Bean® Rewards app and delivery through third party vendors, including Postmates and DoorDash.

The Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf® brand is widely credited for driving innovation to the coffee and tea industry with the invention of the iconic The Original Ice Blended® drink. They are also the first global coffee and tea retailer to offer cold brew tea. From its hero brewed coffee to its lattes and Ice Blended® drinks, The Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf® brand offers the craveable light and sweet taste profiles that loyal guests around the world love and demand.

"The Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf® brand continues to maintain a steady growth rate, even with the impact of current events," said Peter Vavra, Director of Franchise Operations for The Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf® brand. "New York City is a competitive and highly desirable market for any coffee retailer and our opening today in New York underscores our commitment to bringing our beloved beverages to more guests and demonstrates our strength as a leading roaster and retailer of coffee and tea."

The return to New York and subsequent new store openings represents a key growth initiative for The Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf® brand's parent company Jollibee Foods Corporation (JFC), who aims to be one of the top five restaurant brands in the world. To date, the beloved Los Angeles-based chain has 225 stores in the United States and more than 1,094 locations across 30 countries worldwide. New York marks the 11th state to welcome The Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf® brand.

