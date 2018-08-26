The Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf® Launches In-App Check-In Challenge Sweepstakes To Celebrate 55 Years

To participate in the check-in challenge, guests are encouraged to download The Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf® Rewards app from the iTunes app store or Google Play.

Check-In challenge details:

Complete 5 In-Store Check-In's: Guests receive a BOGO deal on their next visit – Buy one drink, get a second drink of equal or lesser value free.

Guests receive a BOGO deal on their next visit – Buy one drink, get a second drink of equal or lesser value free. Complete 5 Orders using Mobile Ordering: Guests receive a BOGO deal on their next visit – Buy one drink, get a second drink of equal or lesser value free.

Guests receive a BOGO deal on their next visit – Buy one drink, get a second drink of equal or lesser value free. Complete Both: Guests are entered for a chance to win free The Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf ® drinks for one month.

In addition to the check-in challenge, on August 13 – 17 & August 20 – 24 from 2p.m. – 6p.m. The Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf® will also offer a limited time special for any iced beverages. Guests that buy one large iced beverage will receive one free beverage to share with a friend.

"For 55 years we have been helping our guests find their flavor by offering quality coffees and teas from around the globe," said John Fuller, chief executive officer, The Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf®. "We are grateful to celebrate this milestone with our guests in a fun and interactive way."

About The Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf® 55th Anniversary Check-In Challenge Sweepstakes



NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. A purchase or payment of any kind will not increase chances of winning. Open to legal residents of the United States who are 18 years or older at time of entry. Ends at 11:59 p.m. PST on 8/26/18. One consumer will be awarded the prize of free coffee for one month at the end of the promotion based on a random drawing among eligible entries. Restrictions apply. Void where prohibited or restricted by law, rule, or regulation. For more information, visit www.coffeebean.com/55thcheckinchallenge. See www.coffeebean.com/promotion-terms-and-conditions for official rules and complete details.

About The Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf®



The Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf® is a leading global roaster and retailer of specialty coffees and teas, and is widely credited for driving high quality and innovation to the coffee and tea industry. The company sources the finest ingredients and flavors from around the world and hand blends coffee and tea for the freshest flavors. The Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf® started the frozen coffee drink craze with the invention of The Original Ice Blended® drink and is also the first and only global coffee and tea retailer to offer cold brew tea. The company currently has more than 1,200 retail locations across the globe and can also be found in grocery aisles as well as specialty locations including airports and hotels. For more information, visit www.coffeebean.com.

