The Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf® Unveils Winter Menu & New Lightened Beverages

Many people start the new year by changing their lifestyle choices, and The Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf wants to be a helpful part of that change by offering options with fewer calories and sugar including: Lightened Vanilla Latte, Lightened Mango Cold Brew Tea, Lightened Mocha Ice Blended® drink, and Lightened Matcha Iced Latte. The select drinks with the Lightened option can be modified to be made with nonfat milk, half-powder, less syrup or with no whipped cream, so that guests can enjoy a delightful drink with fewer calories.

"Lightened allows our customers to enjoy many of the delicious flavors we offer, but with fewer calories and sugar," said Nurit Raich, senior director of product innovation, The Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf. "We created this after listening to our guests who wanted lighter options without sacrificing their favorite The Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf drink."

The Winter menu also includes new Dulce de Leche drinks, adding a little more decadence to the season. The company's signature espresso is highlighted by the creamy, rich, and sweet notes of Latin America's Dulce de Leche syrup to create the Dulce de Leche Latte (Iced or Hot) and the Dulce de Leche Ice Blended® drink.

The Coffee Bean® Rewards members can also enjoy rotating drink specials during Social Hour (2 pm - close) at participating locations. The new beverages will be available at participating store locations from January 8 through March 10, 2020. For more information, please visit www.coffeebean.com.

About The Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf®

The Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf® brand is a leading global roaster and retailer of specialty coffees and teas and is widely credited for driving high quality and innovation to the coffee and tea industry. The company sources the finest ingredients and flavors from around the world and hand blends coffee and tea for the freshest flavors. The Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf® brand started the frozen coffee drink craze with the invention of The Original Ice Blended® drink and is also the first global coffee and tea retailer to offer cold brew tea. The company currently has more than 1,200 retail locations across the globe and can be found in grocery aisles as well as specialty locations including airports and hotels. For more information, visit www.coffeebean.com.

Contact:

Laura Hernandez

JCUTLER media group

laura@jcmg.com

SOURCE The Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf

Related Links

http://www.coffeebean.com

