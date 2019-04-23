The College Bribery Scandals Didn't Have to Happen!

LITTLETON, Colo., April 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- College advisors Lindy and Tom L. Schneider say Lori Loughlin and Felicity Huffman risked their fortune and freedom because they believed a lie about college.

"If Lori Loughlin and Felicity Huffman knew anything about how to help their kids succeed in life they would never have become involved in a college bribery scandal to get their children into an elite school." So says Lindy Schneider, co-author with Tom Schneider of the new book: College Secrets of Highly Successful People: Keys to Launching a Great Life (Peaks Publishing Inc.)

Lindy Schneider and Tom L. Schneider College Secrets of Highly Successful People: Keys to Launching a Great Life

The Schneiders say that the celebrities bought into the lie that says going to an elite college will make all the difference for career and future success. "What's worse is that many parents who are watching the college admissions scandals unfold are convinced that the lie must be true. We talk to parents and students dispelling the most common lies about college that most people believe."

Having advised thousands of college students they reveal the truth. "Where one goes to college is not as important as what one does while in college. In fact, many highly successful people, CEOs, celebrities, and entrepreneurs did not go to Ivy League schools, but they were intentional about making quality connections while they were students."

One famous example is Steven Spielberg, who is arguably the most accomplished film director in the world. He did not get into his first choice for college which was an elite film school. Though disappointed, Spielberg instead enrolled at Cal State in Long Beach. He took advantage of an internship they offered at Universal Studios. Doing well in that internship was the key, not the name of the college that opened the doors to his stellar career.

Some of the other college lies that many people believe:

Lie: College is a four-year commitment. Truth: 60 percent of college graduates are taking six years to complete their degree! However, there are ways to finish in three-and-a-half years.

Lie: College social events are just a distraction: Truth: Many successful people met their future business partners while enjoying the social opportunities on campus.

The Schneiders' new book reveals the key strategies for after-college success that begins on the day a student enrolls. College Secrets of Highly Successful People: Keys to Launching a Great Life is available at bookstores everywhere and on Amazon.

Contact: Lindy Schneider, 602-499-4429; 213181@email4pr.com; www.AmericasCollegeAdvisors.com

SOURCE Lindy Schneider

Related Links

https://americascollegeadvisor.com

