The College Place Oregon to Host Virtual Financial Aid Event

PORTLAND, Ore., Aug. 27, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- High schools across Oregon are invited to participate in a free online presentation about planning and paying for college. The virtual event is hosted by Educational Credit Management Corporation's (ECMC's) The College Place (TCP) Oregon, in partnership with the Oregon Association of Student Financial Aid Administrators (OASFAA) and Oregon GEAR UP. TCP Oregon is one of several college access centers ECMC operates around the country.

"Applying and paying for college can be a daunting process for students and families," said Jennifer Satalino, director of ECMC's TCP Oregon. "We want to make sure schools throughout Oregon, particularly those in rural areas, have access to the support they need so students and families are educated and understand the various elements of the financial aid application process."

The Sept. 12 presentation will focus on preparing students for the financial aspects of college, including outlining college costs, understanding the different types of financial aid and navigating financial aid applications and timelines. Additional resources will also be provided to students should they need help when completing their own materials.

"OASFAA is thrilled to partner with GEAR UP and ECMC to provide new and exciting virtual financial aid resources to our rural communities who do not have access to all the same resources as students from metropolitan areas," said Molly Walsh, co-chair, high school counselor training committee at OASFAA. "The goal of OASFAA has always been to provide the best financial aid resources possible to the widest range of Oregonians. By harnessing the resources of all three groups (OASFAA, GEAR UP and ECMC), we are finally able to reach new audiences with our financial aid information. We want all Oregon students to be able to receive accurate, approachable information about applying for financial aid and paying for college."

High schools can sign up to participate in the event by visiting this link. Schools that register will also have the option to order free copies of ECMC's Oregon Opportunities books in English and Spanish. The books provide high school students with information on choosing the right college, understanding admission requirements, applying for and understanding the types of financial aid, and more. Books may also be ordered here: www.ecmc.org/opportunities.

"We're excited to be partnering with ECMC's TCP Oregon to host this special financial aid night," said Stephanie Carnahan, Oregon GEAR UP director. "This virtual event will allow schools, especially those in rural Oregon, to have access to volunteers from OASFAA."

About ECMC



Educational Credit Management Corporation (ECMC) is a nonprofit corporation with a mission to help students succeed. ECMC works to lower student loan default rates; sponsors college access and success initiatives, and financial literacy programs; and provides resources to support student loan borrowers to successfully repay their loans. Visit www.ecmc.org for more information.

About OASFAA



The Oregon Association of Student Financial Aid Administrators (OASFAA) is the professional organization for student financial aid administrators in Oregon. The purpose of OASFAA is to foster and promote the professional preparation, effectiveness, recognition, and association of administrators and counselors of student financial aid in educational institutions beyond high school and individuals in public or private agencies or organizations concerned with student financial aid.

About Oregon GEAR UP



Oregon GEAR UP is a college access program funded by the U.S. Department of Education and administered by Oregon State University. Their statewide initiative, Oregon Goes To College, provides information about preparing for education after high school to students, families and educators. For more information, see oregongearup.org and oregongoestocollege.org.

SOURCE ECMC

Related Links

http://www.ecmc.org

