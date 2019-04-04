The College Promise Campaign Announces 2019 Student Voices Video Competition

WASHINGTON, April 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The College Promise Campaign announces its 2019 Student Voices Video Competition, with support from Phi Theta Kappa Honor Society. The video competition will award winning students scholarships up to $2500 to assist with tuition, fees, books, transportation, and living expenses.

"We want to hear from students," said Rosye Cloud, VP of the College Promise Campaign. "We are looking for videos that capture their stories, reflect on the impact pursuing an education has had on their lives, how it has opened doors to new opportunities, fueled their passion to pursue a field of study, or impacted their world view."

The competition is open to students of all ages at both two- and four-year colleges and universities, as well as graduating high school seniors. Winners will receive up to $2,500 in college scholarships and get the chance to share their personal story in future College Promise Campaign digital media and publications.

The Campaign will accept student video submissions from April 15, 2019, to July 15, 2019. Students will submit short videos via social media which tell their personal stories of growth in creative ways. Top submissions will be reviewed by a panel of judges with scholarships awarded in the fall of 2019.

For more information on the 2019 Student Voices Video Competition, visit the College Promise Campaign's website here.

Learn More: The College Promise Campaign empowers community colleges and their education, business, government and philanthropy partners to enact solutions for students to graduate from college, advance in the workforce, further their education, and build rewarding lives in our nation's communities and states. For more information visit collegepromise.org.

