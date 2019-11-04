The College Promise Campaign Recognizes Student Voices Video Competition Winners at the 2019 PromiseNet Conference

BERKELEY, Calif., Nov. 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The College Promise Campaign is proud to present the winners of its #StudentVoices Video Competition at #PromiseNet2019 in Berkeley, California. Earlier this year, the Campaign accepted submissions from students of all ages, including students at two- and four-year colleges and universities, as well as high school graduating seniors.

After careful review of all video submissions from a distinguished panel of judges and the Campaign's team, four winners were selected based on their creativity, quality of the video, and the video's intended impact on students to pursue their dreams for a better life. Student competitors submitted a 30-second to 1-minute video describing the value of a college education, how college has opened up doors in their lives.

"The Promise is about serving our students; we value #StudentVoices, and we want the country to hear directly from them. Submissions capture diverse stories and impacts of students pursuing higher education. Promise programs fuel their passion to pursue an exciting career and create a world view of opportunities ahead," said Rosye Cloud, EVP of the College Promise Campaign.

Today, student testimonials from Aerin Fulton, David Santafe-Zambrano, Sommer Mayer, and Cheska Ibasan will be shared at PromiseNet 2019, a national conference the College Promise Campaign is proud to co-sponsor. The stories of these four students represent what the #CollegePromise is all about -- a movement that focuses on educational empowerment and economic mobility.

"Community College is a tool that transformed my adversity into academics and activism. And it can be yours too." -- Cheska Torres Ibasan, Central Arizona College student and #StudentVideoCompetition Winner

"Attending college has meant persistence to me. Pursuing my education has challenged me to develop the best version of myself in difficult moments as a first-generation immigrant and independent college student." -- David Santafe-Zambran, William Rainey Harper College Student and #StudentVideoCompetition Winner

"These students exemplify the potential of our nation's talent pool," said Martha Kanter, Executive Director of the College Promise Campaign. "A #CollegePromise is a commitment first and foremost to our students, a public assurance to prepare students for the 21st-century workforce and the pursuit of the American Dream without the burden of unmanageable college debt. Our Campaign is honored to bring these student voices to our local and state Promise partners, leaders from business, education, government, philanthropy, and nonprofit organizations who are rooted in the belief that all Americans deserve the opportunity to pursue a quality postsecondary education."

About the College Promise Campaign

The College Promise Campaign is a nonpartisan, nonprofit higher education initiative that builds widespread support for funding quality college programs for all hardworking students. In the 21st century, a high school diploma is no longer enough to lead Americans to a good job and decent quality of life. CPC is an initiative of Civic Nation, a 501(c)(3) organized exclusively for charitable and educational purposes. collegepromise.org

