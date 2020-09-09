The Colonial Savings Foundation Donates $25,000 to Support Advancements in Racial Equity & Youth Programs in Texas

FORT WORTH, Texas, Sept. 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Colonial Savings Foundation has pledged donations to two Texas-based non-profit organizations totaling $25,000 to help support advancements in Racial Equity and Youth programs for minority and African Americans in the state of Texas.

The Colonial Savings Foundation has donated $12,500 to the African American Youth Harvest Foundation and has donated $12,500 to the North Texas Community Foundation – Fund to Advance Racial Equity.

"We feel honored to stand in support of these important organizations that continue to promote advancements in racial equity and positively impact minority youth services," said David Motley, President of Colonial Savings, F.A. "Colonial has long been dedicated to supporting the communities we serve, not only by providing charitable donations and volunteer efforts, but also by helping families and individuals secure financing that leads to sustainable homeownership and wealth creation."

The African American Youth Harvest Foundation is a non-profit, 501c3 organization who works to improve access to vital educational, economic and enrichment resources to low-income or uninsured community members. Through their flagship African American Youth Resource Center, they have helped nearly 9,000 people receive services to help at-risk youth and their families on their path to self-sufficiency.

The North Texas Community Foundation – Fund to Advance Racial Equity will use grants and donations to help increase understanding of the Fort Worth Community's challenges with racial equity and race relations, strengthen relationships between members of law enforcement and local residents, foster a mutual understanding to increase safety and security for all Fort Worthians, increase awareness of resources and best practices related to advancing racial equity and more.

The recipients of these generous donations were chosen by Colonial's Diversity and Inclusion (D&I) Steering Committee, which is made up of Colonial employees from across the company. The committee, established in 2016, provides resources, insight and guidance to ensure Colonial continues to embrace and celebrate a culture where diversity and inclusion are woven into the fabric of the company.

