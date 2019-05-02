The Colony Group Announces Eight New Principals

BOSTON, May 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Colony Group, an independent, national wealth management firm with approximately $9 billion in assets under management is pleased to announce the promotion of eight new principals; Edward A. Ciancarelli, MBA, MSF, CFA; Dawn Doebler, MBA, CPA, CFP®, CDFA®; Zinovy Iosovich, MBA; Chris Johnson, MBA; Jonathan E. Lee; Shellie Kurek Peters, CFP®, ChFC®; Lisa Poff; and Matthew R. Rapoport, MBA, CFP®, MST.

"It is my pleasure to congratulate these exemplary people on their promotion and officially welcome them as Principals of The Colony Group. Their substantial contributions to our firm and our clients are invaluable, and I look forward to working together with them in the years to come," said Michael Nathanson, Chairman and CEO of The Colony Group.

The Colony Group is proud of its rich tradition of offering a clear path to meaningful equity sharing in The Colony Group management company, not just for a small group of senior advisors, but for all employees who excel at what they do, make invaluable contributions to the clients and firm, and perpetuate Colony's mission and vision. With the induction of these eight new principals, The Colony Group now has 56 principals.

Edward A. Ciancarelli, MBA, MSF, CFA is a Senior Research Analyst responsible for equity research and analysis with a focus on the technology sector of The Colony Group's mid-and large-cap strategies.

Dawn Doebler, MBA, CPA, CFP®, CDFA® is a Senior Wealth Advisor providing wealth management, financial planning and corporate finance solutions for executives, entrepreneurs and women in transition for over 25 years. She is a frequent contributor to WTOP radio in the Washington, DC area, as well as the firm's Her Wealth® initiative.

Zinovy Iosovich, MBA is a Managing Director and part of the leadership team that develops and executes strategic growth initiatives for the firm. Zinovy has over 15 years of M&A experience and is also responsible for Colony's merger efforts including sourcing, execution and integration.

Chris Johnson, MBA is a Senior Wealth Advisor who brings deep expertise in financial markets and investment strategy to the clients he serves. He contributes to the investment research and portfolio analysis for clients of the firm.

Jonathan E. Lee is the Director of Private Strategies responsible for manager selection, due diligence and oversight of hedge fund, private equity, real estate, infrastructure, and other non-public strategies.

Shellie Kurek Peters, CFP®, ChFC® is a Senior Wealth Advisor with over 20 years' experience serving successful families and business owners. She enjoys working with multiple generations of families to secure their values and legacies for generations to come.

Lisa Poff is the Chief Marketing Office responsible for creating and implementing the firm's strategic marketing and communications efforts including branding, digital and content marketing, social media and public relations.

Matthew R. Rapoport, MBA, CFP®, MST is a Senior Wealth Advisor with over 15 years' experience advising high-net worth clients in income tax, investments, estate planning, corporate benefits and retirement planning.

About The Colony Group, LLC

The Colony Group is an independent, fee-only financial advisory firm with locations in, Colorado, Florida, Maryland, Massachusetts, New York, and Virginia. Founded in 1986, they provide high-net-worth individuals and families, corporate executives and entrepreneurs, professionals, athletes, institutions, businesses and non-profit organizations with deep expertise that goes beyond investment management and can encompass tax, estate, retirement, and philanthropic planning, asset allocation, and cash and risk management.

Media Contact: Lisa Poff

Email Address: lpoff@thecolonygroup.com

SOURCE The Colony Group

Related Links

http://www.thecolonygroup.com

