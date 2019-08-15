The Colorado Chautauqua Presents University for a Day

BOULDER, Colo., Aug. 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Colorado Chautauqua is pleased to present University for a Day on September 28, 2019 in the Colorado Chautauqua Auditorium. This one-of-a-kind event brings together scholars, activists, experts and community members for a day of thought-provoking and engaging conversations.

This year's topic, "The Politics of Dissent," will engage some of the most influential activists in the world in a discussion of the moral and practical stances people take in response to a variety of contemporary social issues and world events.

"In the spirit of the Chautauqua tradition fostering civil discourse, we are excited to provide a forum for those who question consensus," says Shelly Benford, Executive Director. "While these individuals have a distinct point of view, they also represent the collective process of dissent taking place on a global level: one that will hopefully result in the creation of new, more inclusive institutions."

2019 speakers include:

Dave Archambault Sr. , former tribal chairman of the Standing Rock Indian Reservation in North Dakota and outspoken activist at the Dakota Access Pipeline protests;

, former tribal chairman of the Standing Rock Indian Reservation in and outspoken activist at the Dakota Access Pipeline protests; Jeffrey Marsh , one of the world's foremost commentators on nonbinary identity and activism in America, presenting a message of positivity and inclusion;

, one of the world's foremost commentators on nonbinary identity and activism in America, presenting a message of positivity and inclusion; Reverend Osagyefo Uhuru Sekou , a modern-day civil rights activist whose frank discussions about black America's fight for racial justice have gained him notoriety across the country; and

, a modern-day civil rights activist whose frank discussions about black America's fight for racial justice have gained him notoriety across the country; and Nadya Tolokonnikova, a Russian conceptual artist and former political prisoner whose protest of Russian President Vladimir Putin attracted international media attention and support from the likes of Peter Gabriel , Sir Paul McCartney , Madonna, Bjork and Aung San Suu Kyi .

Additional information and tickets are available at uforaday.com.

About the Colorado Chautauqua

Founded on July 4, 1898, the Colorado Chautauqua seeks to preserve, perpetuate and improve the site and spirit of the historic Chautauqua by enhancing its community and values through cultural, educational, social and recreational experiences. The Chautauqua experience is based on lifelong learning, love of nature, voluntary simplicity, and music, oration and the arts. Learn more at chautauqua.com.

