The Columbus Organization Appoints Tanya Wyant as New Jersey Executive State Director

WAYNE, Pa., March 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Columbus Organization, a leading provider of support coordination services for individuals with Intellectual and Developmental Disabilities, today announced that Tanya Wyant, PhD, has been appointed as Executive State Director in New Jersey, overseeing support coordination services in the state. She will be leading a team of support coordinators across the state with a goal of increasing the number of people served in NJ. With Tanya at the helm, The Columbus Organization will continue to grow as a leader in the state, providing services backed by an unmatched corporate infrastructure, and support coordinators that are uniquely qualified to deliver the best care to the individuals and families served.

Tanya comes to the Columbus Organization with over twenty years of experience in behavioral health care from direct service to executive leadership, ensuring quality person-centered care. Her compassion and dedication to service have been the foundation of her success. Through the years she has developed programs, secured funding and worked with many teams, providers, Boards and State entities across the care spectrum. Her years of success working with and leading many teams are a few of her various skills that will enhance care for I/DD individuals in New Jersey.

In her free time, for the past ten years she has been teaching behavior and social sciences in higher education and mentoring doctoral students. Some of her hobbies include painting, reading, traveling and cooking. Although there are many, one of her favorite quotes is "And when the wind did not blow her way, she adjusted the sails" (Elizabeth Edwards).

The Columbus Organization Senior Vice President Carlos Hernandez stated, "We are very pleased that Tanya will be joining The Columbus Organization family. Her experience and passion for helping this community will be critical as we continue to grow in New Jersey and strive to meet the ever-changing needs of individuals and families we support. She is a proven connector, advocate, communicator, and leader. We look forward to the future for New Jersey with Tanya at the helm."

The Columbus Organization empowers individuals to realize their meaningful–life goals through nationally recognized care coordination, professional clinical staffing, and quality improvement services for the intellectual/developmental disability (I/DD) or behavioral needs community. Leveraging an unmatched depth of expertise, breadth of resources, diversity of thinking, and dedication to finding the most appropriate, personalized solutions for clients, The Columbus Organization provides a wide array of services specifically for families, individuals and the organizations that support them. For more information, visit www.columbusorg.com.

