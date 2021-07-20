The Columbus Organization Launches Revolutionary Model in Care Coordination

BLUE BELL, Pa., July 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- In the ongoing pursuit of methods for reducing healthcare financial risk and improving health outcomes, The Columbus Organization, a nationally recognized pioneer in care coordination services, has again taken the lead by introducing an innovative model for delivering services to individuals with intellectual/developmental (IDD), behavioral, medical, and complex care challenges. The proprietary model, ACCOMPLISHTM is an acronym for Aligned Care Coordination Outcomes Model Providing Lifelong Independence & Sustained Health.

Healthcare risk management in the IDD and complex care population has become a critical goal for managed care companies, providers, state agencies, and numerous other stakeholders. With a significant proportion of individuals challenged by complex health issues, The Columbus Organization has developed this innovative model for simultaneously addressing an individual's mental/behavioral health, medical/physical health, and social/daily living health. ACCOMPLISHTM does so through a systematized process that includes unique approaches to care coordinator selection & onboarding, complex care processes & tools, data management & analytics, ongoing learning & development, and performance & quality management.

Jeff Klimaski, President & CEO, commented, "We believe ACCOMPLISHTM could very well be the game changer in care coordination. Recognizing that approximately 10% of the IDD population incurs greater than 85% of the costs and poor outcomes, our ability to proactively address their needs and resource appropriately ensures superior health outcomes and optimized healthcare costs."

Implementation of ACCOMPLISHTM will potentially offer significant reductions in the financial risk associated with high-cost medical care like emergency room visits, hospital admissions, and medication use, while improving health outcomes through greater holistic and proactive approaches to care.

About The Columbus Organization

The Columbus Organization empowers individuals to realize their meaningful–life goals through nationally recognized care/support coordination, professional clinical staffing, and quality improvement services for the intellectual/developmental disability (I/DD) or behavioral needs community. The Company delivers an unmatched depth of expertise, breadth of resources, diversity of thinking, and dedication to finding the most appropriate, personalized solutions for its customers. Visit www.columbusorg.com.

About HealthEdge

HealthEdge Investment Partners, LLC is an operating-oriented private equity firm founded in 2005 that focuses exclusively on the healthcare industry. HealthEdge seeks to achieve superior returns by investing in businesses that benefit from the knowledge, experience, and network of relationships of its partners. Health Edge's partners have more than 100 years of combined operating experience in healthcare as CEOs and investors. Visit www.healthedgepartners.com.

