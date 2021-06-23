The Columbus Organization Receives 4th Consecutive CARF Accreditation

BLUE BELL, Pa., June 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- With intense scrutiny placed on the quality of healthcare service delivery, accreditation by the Commission on Accreditation of Rehabilitation Facilities (CARF) has long been considered the highest honor a care coordination company can receive. The Columbus Organization, a nationally recognized provider of services for individuals with intellectual/developmental (IDD) and behavioral health challenges, today announced that they have received their fourth consecutive 3-year accreditation from CARF. Any organization receiving a three-year CARF accreditation has engaged in a rigorous peer review process and has demonstrated to a team of auditors that its processes and services are of the highest quality, measurable, and accountable. This accreditation decision demonstrates substantial conformance to the CARF quality standards.

Jeff Klimaski, CEO and President, commented, "This is a testament to the incredible work, passion, and dedication to excellence that every member of our Columbus team demonstrates. The accreditation is a critical validation for Columbus, and we are proud that we have been able to meet the highest quality standards. We also see this as an endorsement of the innovative work we have undertaken to evolve care coordination and change the trajectory for so many individuals in need."

The CARF auditors noted that throughout the organization, interviews with staff, families and other stakeholders clearly indicated a pattern of established excellence in service. The Columbus Organization continues to leverage this solid foundation in quality to create novel solutions that improve efficiency, value, and health outcomes for the IDD, behavioral health, and complex care communities as well as organizations that support them.

About The Columbus Organization

The Columbus Organization empowers individuals to realize their meaningful–life goals through nationally recognized care/support coordination, professional clinical staffing, and quality improvement services for the intellectual/developmental disability (I/DD) or behavioral needs community. The Company delivers an unmatched depth of expertise, breadth of resources, diversity of thinking, and dedication to finding the most appropriate, personalized solutions for its customers. Visit www.columbusorg.com.

About HealthEdge

HealthEdge Investment Partners, LLC is an operating-oriented private equity firm founded in 2005 that focuses exclusively on the healthcare industry. HealthEdge seeks to achieve superior returns by investing in businesses that benefit from the knowledge, experience, and network of relationships of its partners. Health Edge's partners have more than 100 years of combined operating experience in healthcare as CEOs and investors. Visit www.healthedgepartners.com.

Contact:

Scott Stoogenke

[email protected]

SOURCE The Columbus Organization

Related Links

http://www.columbusorg.com

