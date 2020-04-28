The Combined Power of Topical and Internal Skin Therapy

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., April 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Luce Duchaussoy, CEO of Revelox, founded the health and wellness brand in 2012, aiming to revolutionize the science of the health and beauty industry. Revelox is best known for creating beauty products that integrate hyaluronic acid. Hyaluronic acid is a type of sugar, naturally occurring in the human body, which is most abundant in the skin. Hyaluronic acid has been used in the field of medicine to treat everything from joint damage to surface burns and abrasions, as it hydrates the body on the cellular level. But Revelox has an entire line up of products designed to nourish the body from the inside out.

One product, in particular, has been generating buzz in the beauty industry: DERMALUX, by Revelox. DERMALUX is a highly concentrated collagen formula, created to be easily absorbed into the body, revitalizing hair, skin, and nails. DERMALUX combines a heavy dose of marine collagen with proven ingredients like vitamin C, Coenzyme Q10, a powerful antioxidant, and hyaluronic acid, making it the very best in ingestible supplements for skin, hair, and nails.

DERMALUX can be taken orally by simply mixing in a serving with a glass of water. Oral supplements have a lot to offer in terms of how they're absorbed and used throughout the body, but topical skincare products still occupy an important place in the science of beauty.

For this reason, Revelox also makes a topical serum, HYDRALUX, to offer deep external moisturizing nutrition, repairing and caring for all types of skin. In addition to hyaluronic acid, HYDRALUX also contains a host of botanical ingredients cultivated for external skin therapy.

The combined use of these products, DERMALUX and HYDRALUX, offers the most complete form of skincare on the market. While HYDRALUX works to protect the skin's surface from outside pollutants, often exterior protection is not enough if the cells inside the body are not getting the help they need to regenerate and care for the skin.

DERMALOX works from the inside out to create an internal environment, which can help skin maintain elasticity and a youthful appearance, fighting signs of damage that occur at the cellular level. While HYDRALUX heals and protects the skin from the outside in, sealing in the nutrients, and making sure that any progress made is not lost to a bad day of sun damage, sweat, or dirt at the skin's surface.

The name Revelox is a play on the Latin words velox relevium, meaning "quick relief." Healing is at the forefront of all aspects of Revelox' product designs, and its engineering process. But helping customers maintain healthy, beautiful skin is their long-term goal. The release of new research about the use of hyaluronic acid has bolstered demand for this specialty health product. Revelox plans to expand their rapidly growing business to sell products throughout the United States. All of Revelox's products are currently available online, through their website, www.revelox.com , with products available online and in stores in the U.S. as early as 2020.

