The companion animal diagnostics market is projected to reach USD 2.7 billion by 2024 from USD 1.7 billion in 2019, at a CAGR of 9.8%. The rising companion animal population, increasing demand for pet insurance, and the growth in the number of veterinary practitioners in developed economies are the major factors that are driving the growth of the global companion animal diagnostics market. The growing demand for rapid tests and portable instruments for point-of-care services is expected to offer potential growth opportunities for market players in the coming years. However, the increasing pet care costs are expected to restrain market growth to a certain extent.

Companion animal diagnostics market for dogs to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period

Based on animal type, the companion animal diagnostics market is segmented into dogs, cats, horses, and other companion animals. The dogs segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period majorly due to the growing dog ownership, increasing prevalence of infectious and zoonotic diseases, growing occurrence of skin allergies in dogs, rising healthcare expenditure for dogs, and the growing penetration of pet health insurance.

Point-of-care/in-house testing segment to witness the highest growth during the forecast period

Based on end user, the companion animal diagnostics market is segmented into reference laboratories, veterinary hospitals & clinics, point-of-care/in-house testing, and research institutes and universities. The point-of-care/in-house testing segment is estimated to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period owing to the advantages of POC/in-house testing, including ease of use and accurate, real-time results.

Asia Pacific market to witness the highest growth during the forecast period

The Asia Pacific market is estimated to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period majorly due to the growing adoption of companion animals, increasing awareness about pet healthcare and zoonotic diseases, and the growing number of veterinary hospitals and clinics in several APAC countries.

This report will enrich established firms as well as new entrants/smaller firms to gauge the pulse of the market, which in turn would help them garner a greater market share. Firms purchasing the report could use one or a combination of the below-mentioned strategies to strengthen their position in the market:

Market Penetration: Comprehensive information on the product portfolios offered by the top players in the global companion animal diagnostics market. The report analyzes this market by technology, application, animal type, end user, and region.

Product Enhancement/Innovation: Detailed insights on upcoming trends and product launches in the global companion animal diagnostics market.

Market Development: Comprehensive information on the lucrative emerging markets by technology, application, animal type, end user, and region.

Market Diversification: Exhaustive information about new products or product enhancements, growing geographies, recent developments, and investments in the global companion animal diagnostics market.

Competitive Assessment: In-depth assessment of market shares, growth strategies, product offerings, and capabilities of leading players in the global companion animal diagnostics market.

Companies Mentioned



bioMrieux SA

Heska Corporation

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc.

IDvet

INDICAL Bioscience GmbH (QIAGEN N.V.

Neogen Corporation

Randox Laboratories, Ltd.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Virbac

Zoetis Inc.

