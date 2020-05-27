The Company That Networks Some of the Biggest Concerts Is Transforming Green Spaces into Drive-in Entertainment Venues

RALEIGH, N.C., May 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- TOURtech, an industry leader in Wifi-enabling the nation's biggest live music events, today announced that it will offer internet installation services to organizations that are hosting drive-in entertainment. TOURtech's team of expert engineers are turning parks and parking lots into Wifi zones that stream concerts and movies, offer cashless and touchless point-of-sale and ticketing systems and enhance the user experience with public Wifi.

TOURtech technology is transforming spaces into drive-in entertainment venues.

"As states begin to reopen, we are all looking for ways to safely reconnect to the things we love, like music and movies," said Allen Cook, founder and CEO of TOURtech. "Our technology can turn just about any space, no matter how remote, into a sophisticated drive-in movie theater or a live concert experience."

Since 2003, TOURtech has been working with some of the nation's biggest live music events and festivals to turn challenging environments, with little to no connectivity, into highly complex Wifi zones. TOURtech's expert installation teams rapidly deploy the network solution and handle the massive influx of internet traffic in a safe, secure and stable manner. They constantly monitor the network to enable secure online transactions, smart security cameras, seamless streaming services, public Wifi and more.

In addition to entertainment applications, TOURtech can provide internet connectivity to pop-up corona virus testing sites, emergency management and first responder stations, businesses needing smart CCTV monitoring and backup, organizations needing cashless point-of-sale systems and more. TOURtech engineers provide an array of IT services, such as proactive monitoring, onsite and remote technical support and fast service.

