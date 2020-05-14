The Complete Guide to LIMS and Laboratory Informatics: 2020 Edition Published

ATLANTA, May 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The latest edition of the longtime industry reference guide to systems, vendors, information and resources concerning laboratory data management has been made available to the public. Always free and accessible as an online ebook or .pdf download, the Guide contains the latest updated content.

Originally simply a listing of available LIMS and LIMS vendors with information about their products and services and, importantly, their pricing, the Guide has expanded over the last decade or so to provide a great deal of information and resources relating to data management for laboratories.

The latest 2020 Edition includes 13 chapters up to 20 topics in each chapter. Topics span the lab informatics gamut, including, for a start:

Standards/Compliance

Quality

Automation

Acquisition and Implementation

Security

Industry-specific Issues and Solutions

Lab Informatics Resources

Vendors, Products, and Pricing

The laboratory industry has come to rely on the Guide as an independent point of reference in what can be a confusing and conflicting informational landscape. Resources included cover such useful and important areas as:

A Guide for Management: Successfully Applying Laboratory Systems to Your Organization's Work

Laboratory Information Systems Project Management: A Guidebook for International Implementations

LIMSpec 2019 R1, a tool to help with creating RFIs/RFPs

Open-source laboratory informatics software listing

21 CFR Part 11: Audit guidelines and checklist

Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act: Audit guidelines and checklist

Laboratory informatics consultants listing

These resources, articles and many more details collectively constitute an unrivaled single point of reference for all laboratory informatics (data management) matters. Anyone can access or download this free eBook and many other open access books by going to LIMSforum.com Featured Books.

About LabLynx

LabLynx has been the leader in establishing the paradigm of the LIMS as a platform-based, total laboratory solution, rather than just a means to track samples. The result is that LabLynx is a LIMS software technology company dedicated to you, your information, and your workload management. We want to make all laboratory, scientific, and healthcare organizations more productive.

Additionally, LabLynx owns and operates the largest communities and knowledge base resources dedicated to all things related to Laboratory, Medical & Scientific Informatics with www.limswiki.org and www.limsforum.com .

