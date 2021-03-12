The Concerned Shareholders of Taronis Fuels Send Letter to Shareholders

This Letter Details Years of Mismanagement at Taronis Fuels from A Board Unwilling To Hold Management Accountable While Being All Too Willing to Dilute Shareholders

The Board Issues 3.4 Million Shares, Or More Than 51% of the Outstanding Shares, in the Last Few Weeks to Entrench Itself and Avoid Shareholder Accountability

While the SEC Investigates the Company, The Board Has Refused to Provide Any Public Updates or Prevent Additional Harm to Shareholders

The Concerned Shareholders Urge Taronis Shareholders to Provide Their Consents on The WHITE Consent Card to Reconstitute the Board with Five Highly-Qualified And Independent Director Candidates

They Have A Simple Plan to Improve the Company's Organic Growth and Profitability