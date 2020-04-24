The Concilio Takes 14th Annual ¡Vive Tu Vida! Get Up! Get Moving!® Family Health Event Online

DALLAS, April 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ --

WHO/WHAT:

The Concilio, a nonprofit that supports hard-to-reach Latino families, and the National Alliance for Hispanic Health (The Alliance) present the 14th annual ¡Vive tu vida! Get Up! Get Moving!® This free Dallas event promotes physical activity and nutrition for better health and wellness for all. It is the FIRST TIME this event is offered online due to social distancing. Over the years, more than 28,000 people have benefited from this program.

It is challenging and more critical than ever for families to take care of both physical and mental well-being as the community is social distancing due to the coronavirus pandemic. For families with limited means, it is even harder. The Concilio works on the frontlines to strengthen the most vulnerable families with health and education resources like this program. A special thanks to The Alliance and Baylor Scott & White Health for sponsorship.

WHERE: Virtually online on The Concilio's Facebook page (@theconcilio). Or follow #ConcilioPower.

WHEN: Monday, April 27-Friday, May 1, 2020

COST: FREE!

DETAILS AND SCHEDULE:

Families can participate in fun activities together, whether it's attending one of the sessions online or submitting dance videos and photos of their interaction. The following is a schedule of anchor events, and other events and tips will be shared throughout the week.

Mon., April 27 – Food Distribution to Pleasant Grove families. Thanks to North Texas Food Bank's donation of fresh fruit, vegetables and household items, The Concilio staff and volunteers will deliver these items to low-income families without transportation.

Tues., April 28 – Virtual Zumba at 6 p.m. with Miguel ZX (Facebook Live)

Wed., April 29 - Virtual Bingo at 12 noon (Facebook Live)

Thurs., April 30 – Virtual Yoga and Mindfulness with Ana Jones at 12 noon and 1:30 p.m. (English and Spanish on Facebook Live)

Fri., May 1 – Virtual Dance Party with DJ KIKS at 1 p.m. (Facebook Live) Families are requested to submit dance videos and their activity passports to be entered to win prizes.

In this time when the importance of science has become so evident, information will also be provided on the National Institutes of Health All of Us Research Program and how we can all join in at www.joinallofus.org/juntos. By taking part, participants may help researchers find answers to health questions that have been out of our reach and accelerate biomedical research.

WHY: For the last decade, The Concilio, a nonprofit serving primarily Latino low-income families in the Metroplex, has been working to build stronger communities by empowering parents to improve the education and health of their families. For more information, visit https://www.theconcilio.org/.

THANKS:

Sponsors: Baylor Scott & White Health, Healthy Americas Foundation and National Alliance for Hispanic Health

Partners: Southeast Chamber of Commerce and Kiwanis Club of Pleasant Grove

