The Concinnity Company, Developer of Smarter Software for Clinical Trial Oversight, Partners with Cancer Research And Biostatistics (CRAB) to Provide the Ultimate Data Monitoring Committee Experience

NASHVILLE, Tenn., May 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- With the onset of the pandemic and a new lens on the critical importance of clinical trial data oversight, CRAB decided to expand its services for Data Monitoring Committees (DMCs or DSMBs). To ensure the success of this new line of service, CRAB worked to identify the best software solution for managing these important clinical trial oversight committees. They soon founded The Concinnity Company and its Cloud Concinnity® platform that is configured specifically to support DMCs.

"Cloud Concinnity provided the most functional and comprehensive software. Their vision, approach and technology are also aligned with our vision at CRAB, to deliver the highest level of support to DMCs overseeing oncology trials," said Kayla Burt, CRAB's Director of Business Development.

CRAB's first DMC on the Cloud Concinnity platform supports a phase 2 lung cancer therapeutic. Implementation of the Could Concinnity platform is expected to reduce effort expended on meeting coordination, document sharing and general workflow practices.

"We are extremely happy to be CRAB's partner to support oncology research," said Nancy Falls, Concinnity Company CEO. "Supporting important clinical trials is the highlight of our work."

CRAB Biostatisticians and Project Managers can provide the most efficient DMC support by utilizing the Cloud Concinnity platform. Together, the Concinnity Company and CRAB strive to save DMC Members and Sponsors time and money to bring innovative therapies to market faster.

"Cloud Concinnity is exactly what we wanted for DMC management: a single, secure hub where all meetings, documents and processes could be centralized, automated, monitored and generate a complete audit trail," said Curt Malloy, CRAB's Chief Operating Officer. "With our extensive experience supporting the biostatistical needs of DMCs and the organizational structure from Cloud Concinnity, we deliver excellent support to DMCs overseeing oncology trials."

About Cloud Concinnity®:

Cloud Concinnity® is a software platform built for committees overseeing clinical trials. It saves time, money and risk by simplifying, centralizing and automating everything required to oversee key processes. Learn more at TheConcinnityCompany.com .

About Cancer Research And Biostatistics:

CRAB is a Seattle-based non-profit organization whose mission is to help conquer cancer and other diseases through the application of biostatistical principles and innovative data management methods. CRAB provides a complete suite of cancer clinical trial services including the design of therapeutic and prevention trials, customized electronic data capture system and integrated sample tracking solutions, data management services to final analysis and presentation of results, all in a 21 CFR Part 11 compliant environment. Learn more at www.crab.org.

