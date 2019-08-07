NEW YORK, Aug. 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- This concrete surface treatment chemicals market analysis considers sales to non-residential and residential segments. Our analysis also considers the sales of concrete surface treatment chemicals in APAC, Europe, MEA, North America, and South America. In 2018, the non-residential segment held the highest market share, which is expected to remain prevalent over the forecast period. Factors such as the increasing infrastructure spending, mostly in China and India, will significantly help the market segment in maintaining its leading position. Also, our global concrete surface treatment chemicals report has observed market growth factors such as the increasing urbanization and rising disposable income, rise in demand for construction chemicals, and growing demand for concrete curing compounds. However, hazards cause by carbon dioxide emissions from cement and concrete, regulations on VOC used for manufacturing mold release agents, and fluctuation in crude oil prices may hamper the growth of the concrete surface treatment chemicals industry over the forecast period.

Global Concrete Surface Treatment Chemicals Market: Overview



Rising demand for concrete curing compounds



Concrete compounds have significant applications in constructing buildings, concrete pavements, runways, dams, and canal linings. This is because they can retain moisture and strengthen concrete. They also have long-term setting. Therefore, the demand for concrete curing compounds is rising. This factor will lead to the expansion of the concrete surface treatment chemicals market at a CAGR over 8% during the forecast period.



Growing preference for water-based mold release agents as concrete surface treatment chemical



Water-based mold release agents are preferred over solvent-based mold release agents. This is because of water-based mold release agents are low cost. They also have high efficiency and low environmental impact features. Moreover, solvent-based mold release agents that contain allergens and volatile organic compounds (VOCs), which may have an adverse impact on the indoor air quality. Therefore, this trend will have a positive impact on the overall market growth.



Competitive Landscape



With the presence of several major players, the global concrete surface treatment chemicals market is fragmented. This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients in improving their market positions, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading concrete surface treatment chemicals manufacturers, which include 3M Co., Akzo Nobel NV, Arkema SA, BASF SE, and Wacker Chemie AG.



Also, the concrete surface treatment chemicals market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage on all forthcoming growth opportunities.



