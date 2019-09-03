The Conservation Fund Announces Commencement Of Green Bond Offering

ARLINGTON, Va., Sept. 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Conservation Fund (TCF) announced today that it is commencing an offering of taxable Green Bonds (the "Bonds") of approximately $100 to $150 million. The Bonds will be issued by TCF and Sustainable Conservation, Inc., a wholly-owned subsidiary as co-issuer (SCI and, together with TCF, "The Fund"). Proceeds from the offering will be used primarily to increase the scale of its "Working Forest Fund®" conservation initiative, dedicated to mitigating climate change, strengthening rural economies and protecting natural ecosystems by the permanent conservation of at-risk forest landscapes. Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC is serving as sole underwriter of the bond.

"The bond proceeds, combined with significant new philanthropic capital, will allow us to accelerate our efforts to conserve America's essential working forests," said Larry Selzer, CEO of The Conservation Fund. "By combining the power of the marketplace with the passion of philanthropy we aim to make a real difference in our nation's efforts to protect forests, address climate change and lift up rural economies."

"The Conservation Fund's Green Bond Framework is credible and impactful, and it aligns with the major components of the Green Bond Principles," said Heather Lang, Executive Director of Sustainalytics' Sustainable Finance Solutions. "Through its use of green bond proceeds, the Fund is demonstrating a deep commitment to conserve lands and working forests, creating significant environmental benefits."

TCF, a nonprofit organization, was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Arlington, VA. Working with public, private and nonprofit partners, TCF's mission is to protect America's legacy of land and water resources through land acquisition, community engagement, and sustainable economic development, emphasizing the integration of economic and environmental goals.

For information, please contact:

John Gilbert, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

jgilbert@conservationfund.org, 703-908-5825

