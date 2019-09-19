The Conservation Fund Prices $150 Million Debut Offering Of Green Bonds

ARLINGTON, Va., Sept. 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Conservation Fund today announced the pricing of $150 million of its Taxable Green Bonds (Working Forest Conservation Program), Series 2019 at a maturity date of December 15, 2029 at a yield of 3.474%. The closing date for the bonds is anticipated to occur on September 26, 2019.

Proceeds from the bonds will be used primarily to increase the scale of the Fund's "Working Forest Fund®" conservation initiative, dedicated to mitigating climate change, strengthening rural economies and protecting natural ecosystems by the permanent conservation of at-risk forest landscapes (www.workingforestfund.org).

Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC is serving as sole underwriter of the bonds.

The Conservation Fund was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Arlington, VA. Working with public, private and nonprofit partners, the Fund's mission is to protect America's legacy of land and water resources through land acquisition, community engagement, and sustainable economic development, emphasizing the integration of economic and environmental goals. Additional information about the Fund is available at www.conservationfund.org.

