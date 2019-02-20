NEW YORK, Feb. 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The growing number of APTs, ransomware, and zero-day attacks to drive the CDR market



The Content Disarm and Reconstruction (CDR) market size is expected to grow from USD 158 million in 2018 to USD 298 million by 2023, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 13.5% during the forecast period.

The factors expected to drive the CDR market are the growing number of Advanced Persistent Threats (APTs), ransomware, and zero-day attacks; and the increasing number of malware and file-based attacks.However, the lack of awareness about advanced cyber-attacks is still a concern for organizations.



Furthermore, organizations' inability to afford the robust CDR solution is expected to restrain the market growth.



The services segment to grow at a higher CAGR during the forecast period

The CDR market by service includes consulting, integration, training and education, and support and maintenance.These services help clients understand their solutions and related processes.



The solution segment is expected to hold a larger market size during the forecast period. The CDR solution is being deployed by a large number of Small and Medium-sized Enterprises (SMEs) and large enterprises to secure their organizations from the increasing cyber threats.



Increasing strict regulatory compliances and adoption of proactive security approach by SMEs to drive the growth of the SMEs segment during the forecast period

The SMEs segment is expected to grow at a higher CAGR, owing to the rising deployment of the CDR solution by SMEs to proactively protect their IT infrastructure from advanced malware.SMEs are small in terms of their size, but cater to a large number of customers globally.



The robust and comprehensive CDR solution is not implemented in SMEs, due to financial constraints in these organizations.Weak cybersecurity and low budget make the SMEs more susceptible to data breaches and identity thefts.



However, the large enterprises segment is estimated to hold a higher market share in 2018.



APAC to have the highest CAGR during the forecast period

Asia Pacific (APAC) includes major economies, such as India, China, Australia, Hong Kong, and Japan, which are rapidly deploying the CDR solution.APAC is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.



The APAC CDR market is gaining traction, as it provides proactive security measures for securing the IT systems from malware.SMEs as well as large enterprises in the APAC region have become more aware of CDR services and started adopting them to combat cyber threats.



Furthermore, North America is estimated to have the largest market size in 2018.

In-depth interviews were conducted with Chief Executive Officers (CEOs), marketing directors, innovation and technology directors, and executives from various key organizations operating in the CDR market.

• By Company Type: Tier 1: 35%, Tier 2: 45%, and Tier 3: 20%

• By Designation: C-Level: 35%, Director Level: 25%, and Others: 40%

• By Region: North America: 45%, Europe: 20%, APAC: 30%, and Others: 5%



The report includes the study of key players, such as Symantec (US), Check Point Software Technologies (Israel), Fortinet (US), Deep Secure (UK), Sasa Software (Israel), ReSec Technologies (Israel), ODI (Israel), OPSWAT (US), Votiro (Israel), Peraton (US), Solebit (US), SoftCamp (Korea), Glasswall Solutions (UK), JiranSecurity (Korea), YazamTech (Israel), and CybAce Solutions (India).



Research Coverage:

The report covers the CDR solution and services across segments.It aims at estimating the market size and growth potential of this market across segments, such as components, application areas, deployment modes, organization size, verticals, and regions.



Furthermore, the report also includes an in-depth competitive analysis of the key players in the market, along with their company profiles, product and business offerings, recent developments, and key market strategies.



Key Benefits of Buying the Report:

The report would help the market leaders/new entrants in this market with information about the closest approximations of the revenue numbers for the overall CDR market and its subsegments.It would help stakeholders understand the competitive landscape and gain more insights to better their positions and plan suitable go-to-market strategies.



It also helps stakeholders understand the pulse of the market and provides them with information about key market drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities.



