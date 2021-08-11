The Continued Pursuit of Off-Road Awesomeness: Can-Am Unveils 2022 Lineup of ATV and Side-By-Side Vehicles

As the off-road industry continues its incredible growth, riders of all skill levels crave the best machine for their version of Off-Road Livin'. And Can-Am is once again delivering with its 2022 model year lineup of ATVs and side-by-side vehicles – from entry level to top performance. With more horsepower, better traction, enhanced comfort, and so much more, Can-Am is rolling into the new model year with some serious swagger.

Pushing Further, Faster

The Can-Am Maverick X3 lineup of performance off-road vehicles is synonymous with power, handling, and…winning. For 2022, Can-Am is upping the ante, becoming the first side-by-side manufacturer to offer a 200hp engine. That's a lot of power. And coupled with our all-new pDrive roller clutch system, the entire dynamic changes through quicker acceleration and instant-on power at all times.

And while the Can-Am Maverick X3 delivers the best power-to-weight ratio in its class, handling remains critical to all-around performance. That is why BRP engineers worked tirelessly to ensure the lineup handles terrain with ease, thanks to Smart-Shox adaptive suspension, new 30 and 32-inch Maxxis Carnivore tires, a stronger frame, and higher ground clearance and stance. That total combination is what makes the Maverick the envy of the competition.

"The 2022 Can-Am Maverick X3 is the pinnacle of performance side-by-side vehicles," said Hailie Deegan, professional racer and Can-Am brand ambassador. "And the best part of working with Can-Am, is they keep making it better and better. There's no other choice if you're in the market for the best, and if you enjoy watching others try to keep up in the rearview."

All-New Engine Options

Speaking of power, Can-Am is introducing two new Rotax engines to its lineup – the HD7/700 ACE and the HD9, replacing the HD5, HD8, and 800.

The Rotax HD7 is set to become the new ruler of the lower-HP class. It will be available in the Can-Am Defender, where it replaces the HD5 with 37% more poweri, and with a sportier calibration, it will power the new Commander 700, and the Maverick Trail 700. The new engine is optimized for off-road usage, delivering an improved experience with less noise, less vibration, and a cooler environment for passengers resulting in a more comfortable ride.

And the Rotax HD9 option replaces the HD8 in the Can-Am Defender lineup. It is a larger, more powerful engine that delivers 30%i more horsepower than its predecessor. It promises the same dependability, with even more workability by way of class-leading power and low-end torque.

"With the addition of the HD7 and HD9 engine options to the already existing HD10, Can-Am is class leading in power and the best option to accomplish the task at hand, whether that's work or play," said Christian St-Onge Director Global Product Strategy Can-Am Off-Road Vehicles. "Regardless of your vehicle choice, this lineup is built to perform."

Visco-4Lok Expansion

On the ATV side, Can-Am is expanding its Visco-4Lok system. It works with the push of a button, where riders can engage a 4-wheel-drive lock mode, which instantly provides equal power to all four wheels for great traction. It will now be available on all 2022 Outlander and Renegade X mr packages, as well as the Outlander XT-P, and Outlander MAX Limited.

With these enhancements across its ATV and side-by-side vehicle lineups, Can-Am is giving all riders what they crave, regardless if they live for performance, or are adventurers embarking on their next epic journey. That is Can-Am Off-Road Livin'.

For more technical details and product specs, as well as information on the complete lineup of Can-Am Off-Road vehicles, visit https://can-am.brp.com/off-road.

