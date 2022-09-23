The Contract Cleaning Industry in South Africa 2022: Moves Towards Increased Sustainability Crucial for Sector Growth

DUBLIN, Sept. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "The Contract Cleaning Industry in South Africa 2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Contract Cleaning Industry in South Africa

The pandemic had mixed consequences for the contract cleaning industry in South Africa. While it resulted in a heightened focus on cleanliness and hygiene, the contract cleaning services industry was affected by the significant decline in demand for office rental space as large numbers of people worked remotely. Many companies vacated their offices for an extended period, had to downsize or even close over the past two years. The industry is slowly recovering, but revenue has not returned to pre-pandemic levels.

Trends

Increased hygiene and health awareness has led to more demand for cleaning by contractors. Companies are increasingly moving towards sustainability, using environmentally-friendly products that reduce their impact on air quality and the general environment. Cleaning companies are expanding their services and investing in new technologies to improve quality and efficiency. There have been several incidents of corruption including government tenders for cleaning of educational institutions and the South African Social Security Agency.

Barriers to Entry

There are low barriers to the contract cleaning industry, and it is relatively easy for small operators to enter the industry as small contracts require little capital outlay or expertise. There are also several franchises available for small businesses and entrepreneurs. High value and long-term contracts require specialised machinery and large capital outlay. Barriers to entry include compliance with regulations, lack of business management skills and technology-driven cleaning equipment and advances in cleaning materials that may require fewer employees.

Key Topics Covered:

1. INTRODUCTION



2. DESCRIPTION OF THE INDUSTRY



3. LOCAL

3.1. State of the Industry

3.2. Key Trends

3.3. Notable Players

3.4. Corporate Actions

3.5. Regulations

3.6. Enterprise Development and Social Economic Development



4. AFRICA



5. INTERNATIONAL



6. INFLUENCING FACTORS



7. COMPETITIVE ENVIRONMENT

7.1. Competition

7.2. Ownership Structure of the Industry

7.3. Barriers to Entry



8. SWOT ANALYSIS



9. OUTLOOK



10. INDUSTRY ASSOCIATIONS



11. REFERENCES

11.1. Publications

11.2. Websites

