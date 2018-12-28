The Contrast Media Market will register a CAGR of more than 4% by 2023
Dec 27, 2018, 20:04 ET
NEW YORK, Dec. 27, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- About this market
Development of improved packaging for contrast media is expected to drive growth in the market. Improved packaging of contrast media includes bulk and multi-dose containers and polymer containers. These packaging types reduces the space required for storage and ensure safety. Technavio's analysts have predicted that the contrast media market will register a CAGR of more than 4% by 2023.
Market Overview
Flourishing medical tourism industry
The increase in the number of medical specialists, hospitals, and specialty clinics provide healthcare services drive the global medical tourism market. This rise in medical tourism sector will boost the consumption of contrast media.
Adverse health impacts of contrast media
Adverse health impacts of contrast media can reduce its adoption during the forecast period. A contrast media can aggravate prior allergies, asthma, cardiac arrests, hyperthyroidism, and anxiety.
For the detailed list of factors that will drive and challenge the growth of the contrast media market during the 2018-2022
Competitive Landscape
The market appears to be fragmented and with the presence of several companies including Bayer and Bracco the competitive environment is quite intense. Factors such as the flourishing medical tourism industry and the development of improved packaging for contrast media, will provide considerable growth opportunities to contrast media manufactures. Bayer, Bracco, General Electric, Guerbet, and Lantheus Medical Imaging are some of the major companies covered in this report.
