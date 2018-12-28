NEW YORK, Dec. 27, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- About this market



Development of improved packaging for contrast media is expected to drive growth in the market. Improved packaging of contrast media includes bulk and multi-dose containers and polymer containers. These packaging types reduces the space required for storage and ensure safety. Technavio's analysts have predicted that the contrast media market will register a CAGR of more than 4% by 2023.



Market Overview

Flourishing medical tourism industry

The increase in the number of medical specialists, hospitals, and specialty clinics provide healthcare services drive the global medical tourism market. This rise in medical tourism sector will boost the consumption of contrast media.

Adverse health impacts of contrast media

Adverse health impacts of contrast media can reduce its adoption during the forecast period. A contrast media can aggravate prior allergies, asthma, cardiac arrests, hyperthyroidism, and anxiety.

Competitive Landscape

The market appears to be fragmented and with the presence of several companies including Bayer and Bracco the competitive environment is quite intense. Factors such as the flourishing medical tourism industry and the development of improved packaging for contrast media, will provide considerable growth opportunities to contrast media manufactures. Bayer, Bracco, General Electric, Guerbet, and Lantheus Medical Imaging are some of the major companies covered in this report.



