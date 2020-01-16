The Cooperative Exchange, The National Clearinghouse Association Announces 2020 Board of Directors

WASHINGTON, Jan. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Cooperative Exchange, The National Clearinghouse Association, which represents over 90 percent of the health care clearinghouse industry, that supports over 750,000 provider organizations, maintains over 8,000 payer and 1,000-plus HIT vendor connections, and processes over four billion claims annually with a transaction value over $1.1 trillion, is pleased to announce its 2020 Board of Directors. The slate of 2020 Board of Directors was ratified on Nov. 12, 2019. The newly elected and continuing officers and directors began their two‐year terms on Jan. 1, 2020, and include:

2020 Board Officers:

Board Chair ‐ Crystal Ewing, Director of Product, eSolutions Inc.

Vice Chair ‐ Pam Grosze, Vice President and Senior Product Manager, PNC Bank

Treasurer ‐ Kathy Sites, Manager, Principal, Transaction Mandates and Standards

Secretary ‐ Deb McCachern, Program Manager in Regulatory and Standards Compliance, Change Healthcare

Immediate Past Chair ‐ Sherry Wilson, EVP and Chief Compliance Officer, Jopari Solutions Inc.

At Large Director ‐ Tina Greene, Regulatory and Industry Relations Director, Mitchell International

At Large Director ‐ Jennifer Travis, Manager, EDI Data Compliance, The SSI Group

The Cooperative Exchange members and Board are very pleased with the succession of Crystal Ewing, Director of Product, eSolutions Inc., as the new 2020 Chairman of the Board of Directors that includes a two‐year term. Ewing has served as the Vice Chair of the Board since Jan. 1, 2018, as well as the Chair of the Cooperative Exchange of Liaison Committee from 2015 to 2020.

Ewing stated, "I am excited and honored to assume the Chairman position of the Cooperative Exchange. I am looking forward to continue working with the Board and membership to building on the momentum from the prior leadership as we further our mission to promote and advance electronic data exchange for the healthcare industry by improving efficiency, advocacy, and education to industry stakeholders and government entities."

