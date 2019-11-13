The Cordish Companies Breaks Ground On New $150 Million Live! Casino Project

Cordish executives were joined by Pennsylvania State Senator Kim Ward and State Representative George Dunbar, along with dozens of regional business, community and tourism leaders, for the first turn of the shovels marking the start of construction on the 100,000-square-foot gaming, dining and entertainment destination. Live! Casino will be part of the popular 1.3-million-square-foot Westmoreland Mall development, located in Hempfield Township, directly off Route 30, approximately 30 miles from downtown Pittsburgh.

Live! Casino will feature 750 slots and approximately 30 live action table games; a Sportsbook; plus, nationally-recognized restaurants and live entertainment venues. The Project is expected to generate $188 Million in annual economic impact, with an additional $148 Million in economic impact from construction, including approximately 960 direct and indirect construction jobs, plus approximately 500 permanent new jobs for local and regional residents.

"We couldn't be more pleased to break ground on the newest Live! Casino project and expand this distinctive brand even further into Pennsylvania," said Jon Cordish, Principal, The Cordish Companies, which is also developing the Live! Casino & Hotel project in Philadelphia. "We are a family-owned company that is deeply committed to treating our guests like family, so we're going to ensure that everything our guests have come to love about Live! Casino – first-class service, friendly atmosphere and exciting environment – is reflected in this new, unique gaming, dining and entertainment destination in Westmoreland County."

Sports & Social Steel City

Also announced during today's festivities was the addition of SPORTS & SOCIAL STEEL CITY as one of the Live! Casino dining options.

Sports & Social Steel City is a one-of-a-kind sports restaurant, gaming venue and social lounge that will offer guests the ultimate sports fan experience. The 445-seat, two-level venue will be outfitted with state-of-the-art AV technology, including a giant 45-foot high LED video screen, and a wide variety of interactive social games, such as bowling, a golf simulator, ping pong, darts and more. Sports & Social Steel City will also serve a Classic American Grill menu perfect for watching the game or a night out.

This powerhouse concept has been anchored around professional sports entertainment districts around the country, including the Atlanta Braves' SunTrust Park at Live! at the Battery, and at Texas Live! in the heart of the Arlington Entertainment District between the Texas Rangers' Globe Life Park, forthcoming Globe Life Field, and the Dallas Cowboys' AT&T Stadium. Sports & Social creates a year-round fan clubhouse atmosphere with live music several nights a week.

Sports & Social Steel City at Live! Casino is being designed by internationally-acclaimed Knauer Incorporated under the direction of Mark Knauer.

"Our team is very excited to enter the Pittsburgh market to introduce the way we approach and create unique entertainment experiences for our guests," said Reed Cordish, Principal, The Cordish Companies. "We're confident that Live! Casino, along with Sports & Social Steel City and other amenities, will be the perfect addition to the region. We're very grateful to everyone in the community who is working with us to bring this project to life."

Live! Casino is being constructed by Mascaro Construction Company, of Pittsburgh, PA.

More information, project updates and job and vendor opportunities can be found at www.livecasinowest.com as the project progresses.

Pending approval by the Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board.

