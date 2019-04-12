The Cordish Companies' Flagship LIVE! HOTEL Wins Best Retail/Hospitality Project In Baltimore During The Baltimore Business Journal's 2019 Best In Real Estate Awards

HANOVER, Md., April 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Cordish Companies' flagship LIVE! HOTEL was awarded 1st place honors in the Retail/Hospitality Project category by the Baltimore Business Journal during the 2019 Best in Real Estate Awards. The annual awards recognize the trending deals and projects in the Greater Baltimore area based on a number of criteria, including dollar value, job creation, creativity and overall impact on the community.

The luxury Live! Hotel, which opened at Live! Casino in June 2018, is the first hotel in the world to carry the renowned Live! brand. The Live! Hotel added 310 rooms, including 52 suites; two new restaurants, a luxury day Spa and Salon, a 4,000-seat Event Center, and Club 21, the only private gaming area in a hotel in Maryland, along with 2,000 new parking spaces, to one of the largest commercial casinos on the East Coast, significantly increasing its competitive edge among other gaming properties in the region.

Live! Hotel also represents a massive additional investment in Anne Arundel County, additional gaming revenue and taxes to the State of Maryland, approximately 400 new jobs for local and regional residents, approximately 550 construction jobs, and numerous new vendor opportunities for local, minority, women-owned, and veteran-owned business.

Greater Baltimore is in the midst of a major development period with a myriad of projects that came online in 2018. The Baltimore Business Journal recognizes those deals and projects by identifying the biggest and best of the area in several categories, including building transaction, commercial lease, industrial sale/lease, new construction, redevelopment/conversion, apartment project and retail project.

"We are honored to have Live! Hotel recognized by the Baltimore Business Journal for this prestigious award as the best real estate project in the area for retail and hospitality," said Jon Cordish, Principal, The Cordish Companies. "As our team approaches the first anniversary of our flagship hotel's opening, this award allows us to reflect on our commitment to the community to provide an unforgettable destination."

About Live! Casino & Hotel

Live! Casino & Hotel is one of the largest commercial casinos in the country, located in the Washington DC/Baltimore corridor, just off I-95, Route 100 and the B/W Parkway at Arundel Mills. Open 24/7/365, the property features more than 200 live action table games, including a Poker Room; approximately 4,000 slot machines; two High Limit rooms; and the Orchid Gaming & Smoking Patio. Guests can enjoy five-star accommodations, including 310 luxury guest rooms; the Live! Spa; world-class dining, featuring the Zagat-rated #1 steakhouse The Prime Rib®; David's, featuring global cuisine; Bobby's Burger Palace, from celebrated chef Bobby Flay; The Cheesecake Factory®; Luk Fu and 8 at Luk Fu, serving authentic sushi and Asian cuisine; Morty's Deli; Latin cuisine at En Vivo; Phillips® Seafood Express; and Luckies, offering Starbucks coffee, pastries, and Italian gelato; and a sizzling nightlife, including nightly entertainment at Live! Center Stage; the R Bar; and The Lobby Bar at David's. A 4,000-seat Event Center, opening in two phases, featuring 40,000-square-feet of meeting and banquet space, and a performance venue with a regular lineup of headline entertainment completes the Live! experience. Enjoy secure covered parking with valet service and a free self-park garage with Park Assist® and direct elevator access to the casino floor. The newly-renovated Live! Lofts boutique hotel, located just minutes from the Casino, features 250 guest rooms and suites, and approximately 3,400-square-feet of meeting and banquet space. For reservations, call 443-445-2929, or book online at LiveCasinoHotel.com. Live! Casino & Hotel and Live! Lofts are owned and operated by a company that is affiliated with The Cordish Companies. Call 855-5MD-LIVE (855-563-5483); or visit LiveCasinoHotel.com or LiveCasino.social. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. For employment opportunities, visit www.LiveCasinoHotel.com/jobs.

About The Cordish Companies

The Cordish Companies' origins date back to 1910 and encompass four generations of privately-held, family ownership. During the past ten decades, The Cordish Companies has grown into a global leader in Commercial Real Estate; Entertainment Districts; Sports-Anchored Developments; Gaming; Hotels; Residential Properties; Restaurants; International Development; Coworking Spaces; and Private Equity. One of the largest and most respected developers in the world, The Cordish Companies has been awarded an unprecedented seven Urban Land Institute Awards for Excellence for public-private developments that are of unique significance to the cities in which they are located. The Cordish Companies has developed and operates highly acclaimed dining, entertainment and hospitality destinations throughout the United States, many falling under The Cordish Companies' Live! Brand, highly regarded as one of the premier entertainment brands in the country. In gaming, The Cordish Companies has developed among the most successful casino hotel resorts in the world including the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Hollywood, Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Tampa and Live! Casino & Hotel Maryland. Welcoming over 50 million visitors per year, these developments are among the highest profile dining, entertainment, gaming, hotel and sports-anchored destinations in the country. Over the generations, The Cordish Companies has remained true to the family's core values of quality, entrepreneurial spirit, long-term personal relationships, and integrity. As a testimony to the long-term vision of its family leadership, The Cordish Companies still owns and manages virtually every business it has created. For more information visit www.cordish.com or follow us on Twitter.

"The Cordish Companies," "The Cordish Company" and "Cordish" are trademarks used under license by independent corporations, legal liability companies and partnerships ("Cordish Entities"). Each Cordish Entity is a separate, single-purpose legal entity that is solely responsible for its obligations and liabilities. No common operations or financial interdependency, and no intermingling of assets or liabilities of the Cordish Entities exists, or should be deemed to exist, as a result of the potential common reference to multiple independent entities operating under the names "Cordish," "The Cordish Companies" or "The Cordish Company" here or elsewhere.

SOURCE Live! Casino & Hotel

