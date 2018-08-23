The Cordish Companies' Live! Casino & Hotel And The Anne Arundel County Local Development Council Award $19 Million In Local Impact And Community Grants For FY2019

Joe Weinberg, Managing Partner of The Cordish Companies, joined Anne Arundel County Executive Steven Schuh, Delegate Pam Beidle, Anne Arundel County Councilman Pete Smith, and members of the Local Development Council (LDC) in presenting the grants to recipients ranging across county operational and capital programs, education, health and human services and community associations. The grant allocations were recommended by the LDC, which helps to manage the distribution of the county's gaming tax revenue to local organizations.

"Live! Casino & Hotel and The Cordish Companies feel a deep commitment to improving the quality of life for all those who live and work in the Region," said Weinberg. "The opening of Live! Hotel and the Event Center that will house County school graduations and other community events only increases our support of local programs which promote schools, public safety, diversity, community development and an excellent overall standard of living."

Attending local officials and business leaders who presented and accepted grants on behalf of several organizations included Anne Arundel County Police Chief Tim Altomare, Anne Arundel County Fire Chief Allan Graves, and Rebecca Paesch, Vice President of Strategy and Business Development for the Baltimore Washington Medical Center.

"Live! Casino & Hotel and The Cordish Companies have played a tremendous role in helping our community prosper, with their unwavering support of organizations and programs that serve the citizens of Anne Arundel County," said County Executive Schuh. "From the fire and police departments to nonprofits that protect our most vulnerable population, we see great value in this partnership that gives back year after year."

"Live! Casino & Hotel remains a valuable partner in helping us address the needs and priorities of the county," said Karen McJunkin, LDC Chairperson. "We look forward to maintaining this beneficial partnership that supports county development. We are also thankful for the indirect impact from visitors to Maryland's number one tourist destination. Their entertainment and gaming dollars have had a tremendous impact in fostering growth for county organizations."

The Local Impact Grant Recipients for Fiscal Year 2019 include :

Anne Arundel County Fire Department $5,598,000 Anne Arundel County Police Department $3,459,200 Anne Arundel County Office of Public Works /

Dept. of Planning & Zoning $2,900,000 Anne Arundel Community College $1,700,000 BWI Partnership $1,059,000 Anne Arundel County Library System $1,010,000 Anne Arundel County Recreations & Parks $900,000 ARC of the Chesapeake $600,000 Fort Meade Alliance Foundation $500,000 Community Grants $350,000 Spring Meadows Homeowners Association $300,000 Anne Arundel Workforce Development $270,000 United Way of Central Maryland $200,000 Administrative Support $100,000 Baltimore Washington Medical Center $40,000 Partners In Care $40,000 Boys & Girls Clubs of Annapolis & AA County $40,000 FY 2019 TOTAL: $19,066,200

Recipients of the $350,000 in community support grants include the following:

STAIR

$8,500 to develop an early reading intervention program at Severn Elementary.

MacArthur Middle School

$39,303 to add classroom projectors

Meade High School

$29,819 to give Chromebooks to students

Annapolis Maritime Museum

$13,072 to implement an Oyster/Bay Education program for Meade Middle School

Junior Achievement

$15,000 for a mentoring program at various county schools

Frank Hebron-Harman Elementary

$23,500 to give Chromebooks to students

Jessup Improvement Association

$30,625 to build a new roof for the community hall

Ridgewood Estates

$25,732 to build a new community sign

Wesley Grove

$25,000 to replace the stove and renovate the kitchen

Ridge Forest

$20,000 for tree placement

Ridge Commons

$16,500 to purchase playground equipment and a tot lot.

Christians Assistance Program

$12,689 to purchase a food pantry

Sarah's House

$25,000 to benefit childcare for homeless families

Rebuilding Together

$39,500 for Stillmeadows spruce ups

HOPE for All

$15,760 to buy furniture for former homeless households

i5 Serve

$10,000 to buy a mobile food pantry

LDC impact

The Local Development Council was established in Anne Arundel County after the opening of Live! Casino & Hotel on June 6, 2012. Appointed by the County Executive, the Local Development Council consists of 15 members to serve and advise the County on recommendations for the distribution and expenditure of revenues raised at Live! Casino & Hotel through local impact grants.

Since its formation in 2012, the LDC has awarded nearly $130 Million in grants towards schools, public safety, county operational and capital programs, and community grants.

Community based organizations and nonprofit groups located generally within a three-mile radius of Live! Casino & Hotel are eligible to apply for a local impact grant. For more information and to apply for a grant, visit http://www.aacounty.org/LDC.

