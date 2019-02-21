The Cordish Companies, Live! Casino & Hotel And The Md. Washington Minority Companies Association (MWMCA) Celebrate The 6th Annual Black History Heroes Awards

Two of the event's honorees gave remarks during the ceremony. Carla A. Reid, General Manager and CEO of Washington Suburban Sanitary Commission, discussed the challenges that each of the leaders face in their mission. She expressed, "It just takes a little C.P.R – confidence in the job, persistence, and if all else fails, resilience." Calvin G Butler, Jr., CEO of Baltimore Gas and Electric Company, spoke about commitment to diversity, inclusion and the importance of strong company collaborations. He stated, "Our partnership with MWMCA is so vital, because of it we have seen the number of minority companies we do business with increase tenfold."

The honorees included:

Diane Bell-McKoy , CEO, Associated Black Charities (ABC)

, CEO, Associated Black Charities (ABC) Tony Hill and Hans Edwards , Partners, Edwards & Hill Office Furniture

, Partners, Edwards & Hill Office Furniture Calvin G. Butler, Jr. , Chief Executive Officer, Baltimore Gas and Electric Company (BGE)

, Chief Executive Officer, Baltimore Gas and Electric Company (BGE) Dawn Lewis , Development & Community Outreach Coordinator, Alzheimer's Association Greater Maryland Chapter

Development & Community Outreach Coordinator, Alzheimer's Association Greater Maryland Chapter Dr. Henry P. Davis, III , Pastor, Highland Baptist Church

Pastor, Highland Baptist Church Angela Martin , Director, Office of Fair Practices, Maryland Department of Transportation – Maryland Aviation Administration

Director, Office of Fair Practices, Maryland Department of Transportation – Maryland Aviation Administration Eugene M. DeLoatch , Ph.D., Dean Emeritus, Morgan State University - Clarence M. Mitchell, Jr. School of Engineering

, Ph.D., Dean Emeritus, - Clarence M. Mitchell, Jr. School of Engineering Charles Martin , Administrative Vice President, Regional Community Reinvestment Officer, M&T Bank

Administrative Vice President, Regional Community Reinvestment Officer, M&T Bank Bill Grimmette , Actor/Speaker, Maryland Humanities

, Actor/Speaker, Carla A. Reid , General Manager and Chief Executive Officer (GM/CEO) Washington Suburban Sanitary Commission (WSSC)

"We are honored to host the sixth installment of this annual event at Live! Casino & Hotel, alongside MWMCA, honoring African-American community leaders across Baltimore and DC," said Zed Smith, COO, The Cordish Companies. "It is our core priority to support the community and salute those that demonstrate exceptional leadership, inclusivity and positive impact to our region."

"We are pleased to award these 10 talented business and community professionals to show our appreciation for their leadership in community work," said Wayne Frazier, President, Md. Washington Minority Companies Association. "We want to thank Live! for hosting an inspiring evening that helped us celebrate the honorees we respect as community heroes."

About Live! Casino & Hotel

Live! Casino & Hotel is one of the largest commercial casinos in the country, located in the Washington DC/Baltimore corridor, just off I-95, Route 100 and the B/W Parkway at Arundel Mills. Open 24/7/365, the property features more than 200 live action table games, including a Poker Room; approximately 4,000 slot machines; two High Limit rooms; and the Orchid Gaming & Smoking Patio. Guests can enjoy five-star accommodations, including 310 luxury guest rooms; the Live! Spa; world-class dining, featuring the Zagat-rated #1 steakhouse The Prime Rib®; David's, featuring global cuisine; Bobby's Burger Palace, from celebrated chef Bobby Flay; The Cheesecake Factory®; Luk Fu and 8 at Luk Fu, serving authentic sushi and Asian cuisine; Morty's Deli; Latin cuisine at En Vivo; Phillips® Seafood Express; and Luckies, offering Starbucks coffee, pastries, and Italian gelato; and a sizzling nightlife, including nightly entertainment at Live! Center Stage; the R Bar; and The Lobby Bar at David's. A 4,000-seat Event Center, opening in two phases, featuring 40,000-square-feet of meeting and banquet space, and a performance venue with a regular lineup of headline entertainment completes the Live! experience. Enjoy secure covered parking with valet service and a free self-park garage with Park Assist® and direct elevator access to the casino floor. The newly-renovated Live! Lofts boutique hotel, located just minutes from the Casino, features 250 guest rooms and suites, and approximately 3,400-square-feet of meeting and banquet space. For reservations, call 443-445-2929, or book online at LiveCasinoHotel.com. Live! Casino & Hotel and Live! Lofts are owned and operated by a company that is affiliated with The Cordish Companies. Call 855-5MD-LIVE (855-563-5483); or visit LiveCasinoHotel.com or LiveCasino.social. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. For employment opportunities, visit www.LiveCasinoHotel.com/jobs.

About The Cordish Companies

The Cordish Companies' origins date back to 1910 and encompass four generations of privately-held, family ownership. During the past ten decades, The Cordish Companies has grown into a global leader in Commercial Real Estate; Entertainment Districts; Sports-Anchored Developments; Gaming; Hotels; Residential Properties; Restaurants; International Development; Coworking Spaces; and Private Equity. One of the largest and most respected developers in the world, The Cordish Companies has been awarded an unprecedented seven Urban Land Institute Awards for Excellence for public-private developments that are of unique significance to the cities in which they are located. The Cordish Companies has developed and operates highly acclaimed dining, entertainment and hospitality destinations throughout the United States, many falling under The Cordish Companies' Live! Brand, highly regarded as one of the premier entertainment brands in the country. In gaming, The Cordish Companies has developed among the most successful casino hotel resorts in the world including the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Hollywood, Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Tampa and Live! Casino & Hotel Maryland. Welcoming over 50 million visitors per year, these developments are among the highest profile dining, entertainment, gaming, hotel and sports-anchored destinations in the country. Over the generations, The Cordish Companies has remained true to the family's core values of quality, entrepreneurial spirit, long-term personal relationships, and integrity. As a testimony to the long-term vision of its family leadership, The Cordish Companies still owns and manages virtually every business it has created. For more information visit www.cordish.com or follow us on Twitter.

"The Cordish Companies," "The Cordish Company" and "Cordish" are trademarks used under license by independent corporations, legal liability companies and partnerships ("Cordish Entities"). Each Cordish Entity is a separate, single-purpose legal entity that is solely responsible for its obligations and liabilities. No common operations or financial interdependency, and no intermingling of assets or liabilities of the Cordish Entities exists, or should be deemed to exist, as a result of the potential common reference to multiple independent entities operating under the names "Cordish," "The Cordish Companies" or "The Cordish Company" here or elsewhere.

SOURCE Live! Casino & Hotel

Related Links

http://www.marylandlivecasino.com

