The Cordish Companies' Live! Casinos & Hotels In Maryland And Pennsylvania Take Top Honors For Casino Player Magazine's Best Of Gaming Awards

The AAA Four Diamond-rated Live! Casino & Hotel Maryland was once again named BEST CASINO IN MARYLAND , an accolade the luxury gaming & entertainment destination has won every year since opening in 2012. Live! Casino & Hotel Philadelphia, which opened earlier this year in the South Philadelphia Stadium District and has fast become a favorite gaming destination, won the prestigious BEST OVERALL GAMING RESORT in Pennsylvania.

Casino Player Magazine, the leading national publication covering the gaming industry, engages its readers annually to vote for their favorite casino, hotel, players club, promotions and more at gaming properties across the country.

Live! in Maryland also earned first place wins for Best Hotel, Best Rooms, and Best Suites for the luxurious Live! Hotel, which is also Sharecare Health Security VERIFIED™ with Forbes Travel Guide; Best Players Club and Best Comps for the free Live! Rewards Club customer loyalty program, which offers members an endless lineup of benefits and perks; along with Best Promotions, Best Table Games, Best High Limit Rooms, Best Non-Smoking Casino, Best Reel Slots, and Best Craps.

Live! in Philadelphia also took top honors for Best Suites, for the expansive Live! Hotel suites that offer guests breathtaking views of the Philadelphia skyline and are also Sharecare Health Security VERIFIED™; Best Players Club, also for Live! Rewards; Best Sportsbook Promotions for its partnership with FanDuel® Sportsbook and Lounge at Sports & Social Philly; as well as Best Table Games, Best Blackjack, Best Reel Slots, and Best Carnival Games.

"It's a great honor to receive such high praise from our valued guests who took the time to vote for us," said Rob Norton, President of Cordish Gaming Group. "Each one of the awards is a testament to the hard work and dedication our teams put into every aspect of our facilities and reflects our dedication to providing guests with the ultimate casino experience."

About Live! Casino & Hotel Maryland

The AAA Four Diamond rated Live! Casino & Hotel Maryland is one of the largest commercial casinos in the country, located in the Washington DC/Baltimore corridor, just off I-95, Route 100 and the B/W Parkway at Arundel Mills. Open 24/7/365, the property features more than 200 live action table games, including a Poker Room; approximately 4,000 slot machines; two High Limit rooms; and the Orchid Gaming & Smoking Patio. Guests can enjoy award-winning accommodations, including 310 luxury guest rooms; world-class dining, the ultimate sports fan experience at Sports & Social Maryland, and incredible entertainment at THE HALL at Live!, a three-story multi-use concert and event venue featuring 40,000-square-feet of customizable meeting space and banquet seating. For reservations, call 443-445-2929, or book online at Maryland.LiveCasinoHotel.com. Live! Casino & Hotel Maryland is owned and operated by a company that is affiliated with The Cordish Companies. Call 855-5MD-LIVE (855-563-5483); or visit Maryland.LiveCasinoHotel.com or LiveCasino.social. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram @LiveCasionMD.

About Live! Casino & Hotel Philadelphia

Voted Best Overall Gaming Resort in Pennsylvania by Casino Player Magazine, Live! Casino & Hotel Philadelphia has transformed the South Philadelphia Stadium District into a nationally unrivaled one-stop destination to enjoy the fast-paced action of four major professional sports teams, memorable entertainment, premier dining, well-appointed hotel accommodations and world-class gaming. Conveniently located off I-95 and I-76, the facility features more than 200 luxury hotel rooms that are Sharecare Health Security VERIFIED™ with Forbes Travel Guide, a FanDuel® Sportsbook and Lounge, over 2,100 slots and electronic table games, and 150 live action table games, including a dedicated poker room. New dining and entertainment options include the Zagat-rated #1 steakhouse The Prime Rib®; Luk Fu, serving authentic Asian cuisine; Sports & Social Philly, a one-of-a-kind sports restaurant, gaming venue and social lounge; the 10th Street Market, a unique food hall featuring Guy Fieri's Taco Joint and Guy's Burger Joint; Philadelphia-favorites Lorenzo and Sons Pizza, Termini Bros. Bakery and Sang Kee Noodle Bar & Kitchen; Morty's Deli and Luckie's Liquor. A spirited nightlife scene at Center Bar and R Bar rounds out the Live! experience. The property offers more than 15,000-square-feet of customizable meeting and event space, as well as ample, secure parking. Live! Casino & Hotel Philadelphia was developed and remains owned and managed by Stadium Casino RE, LLC, an affiliate of The Cordish Companies, the premier developer of Live! dining, entertainment, gaming, hotel and sports-anchored destinations in the country. For reservations, call 1-833-472-5483 or visit Philadelphia.LiveCasinoHotel.com. Follow us on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram - @livecasinophl

About The Cordish Companies

The Cordish Companies' origins date back to 1910 and encompass four generations of privately-held, family ownership. During the past ten decades, The Cordish Companies has grown into a global leader in Commercial Real Estate; Entertainment Districts; Sports-Anchored Developments; Gaming; Hotels; Residential Properties; Restaurants; International Development; Coworking Spaces; and Private Equity. One of the largest and most respected developers in the world, The Cordish Companies has been awarded an unprecedented seven Urban Land Institute Awards for Excellence for public-private developments that are of unique significance to the cities in which they are located. The Cordish Companies has developed and operates highly acclaimed dining, entertainment and hospitality destinations throughout the United States, many falling under The Cordish Companies' Live! Brand, highly regarded as one of the premier entertainment brands in the country. In gaming, The Cordish Companies has developed among the most successful casino hotel resorts in the world including the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Hollywood, Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Tampa and Live! Casino & Hotel Maryland. Welcoming over 55 million visitors per year, these developments are among the highest profile dining, entertainment, gaming, hotel and sports-anchored destinations in the country. Over the generations, The Cordish Companies has remained true to the family's core values of quality, entrepreneurial spirit, long-term personal relationships, and integrity. As a testimony to the long-term vision of its family leadership, The Cordish Companies still owns and manages virtually every business it has created. For more information visit www.cordish.com or follow us on Twitter.

"The Cordish Companies," "The Cordish Company" and "Cordish" are trademarks used under license by independent corporations, legal liability companies and partnerships ("Cordish Entities"). Each Cordish Entity is a separate, single-purpose legal entity that is solely responsible for its obligations and liabilities. No common operations or financial interdependency, and no intermingling of assets or liabilities of the Cordish Entities exists, or should be deemed to exist, as a result of the potential common reference to multiple independent entities operating under the names "Cordish," "The Cordish Companies" or "The Cordish Company" here or elsewhere.

